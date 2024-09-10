Marlowe Naples, Greystar's First Community in Naples, Now- Preleasing

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Naples, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, is now pre-leasing and will be welcoming residents in November.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Naples, Greystar's first apartment community in Naples, is now accepting preleases. The community will begin welcoming residents in November.

"Marlowe Naples is the first community developed and built by Greystar in the Naples area," Ana Pedrajo, Senior Director, Development, Greystar, said. "We couldn't be more excited to bring these new apartment homes to the community. Marlowe Naples is a highly amenitized community and has distinctive high-end finishes, creating a product that is highly sought after in this market."

Marlowe Naples offers floorplans in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range from 715 sq. ft. to 1,258 sq. ft. Each apartment home will feature elevated finishes including modern kitchens with kitchen islands, designer pendant lights, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances as well as hardwood-style plank flooring throughout, high-speed WIFI in each residence, and private balconies. The community features a resort-style pool overlooking one of two onsite lakes and wildlife preserves, a pickleball court, dog park, fireside lounge, outdoor dining and gaming areas, state-of-the-art fitness center and onsite coworking areas.

The community is in a prime East Naples locale close to Naples Community Hospital, Physician Regional Hospital, ACI Worldwide, ASG Technologies, Naple Medical Center and other larger employers that can be accessed from I-75. The neighborhood offers great shopping and entertainment options with Fifth Avenue Shopping South, Cambier Park and Tin City Waterfront Shops nearby. Also close by is Baker Park as well as stunning beaches and award-winning golf courses.

Greystar collaborated with CID Design Group on design and MSA Architects, Kimley Horn Engineering and Bowman Consulting for architecture, civil engineering and land planning. Greystar worked with Jeffrey Woodin, Commercial Banking Team lead with Centennial Bank on securing the financing for the project.

Final completion for Marlowe Naples is targeted for the first quarter of 2025. For more information, please visit www.marlowenaples.com, call 239-999-8421 or visit the leasing showroom in King Lakes Shopping center.

