Marlton, NJ Trial Attorney Warns of Tougher Criminal Penalties and Insurance Pushback Heading Into 2026

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Jersey heads into 2026, long-time attorney Charles Nugent says residents should be paying close attention to changes in enforcement priorities, sentencing exposure, and insurance claim practices that could significantly affect their legal rights.

Nugent, a Marlton, New Jersey criminal defense, personal injury and workers compensation attorney with more than 40 years of experience, has spent his career handling complex criminal and injury cases throughout Burlington County and across South Jersey. According to Nugent, the legal landscape has grown more challenging for everyday residents in recent years.

Prosecutors Seeking Harsher Outcomes

In criminal matters, Nugent notes that prosecutors are increasingly pushing mandatory minimum sentences tied to New Jersey's No Early Release Act (NERA), which requires individuals convicted of certain offenses to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

"These penalties are serious and extremely harsh," Nugent explained. "Prosecutors are often seeking maximum punishment, which raises the stakes for anyone facing criminal charges."

As a Burlington County, New Jersey criminal defense attorney, Nugent says defendants frequently underestimate how quickly routine charges can escalate into life-altering consequences if handled improperly or without professional guidance.

A Shift Toward Diversion Programs

Despite tougher sentencing trends, Nugent also sees a positive shift in certain areas of the court system. Prosecutors and judges are increasingly utilizing diversionary programs, drug and alcohol treatment courts, and mental health programs as alternatives to incarceration.

"These programs are designed to get people help rather than automatically putting them in jail," Nugent said. "That's one of the more constructive changes we're seeing in the system."

Insurance Companies Tightening the Screws

On the personal injury side, Nugent warns that insurance carriers are becoming more aggressive in limiting benefits and reducing claim payouts.

"There's always pressure from the insurance industry to limit what people receive," said Nugent, a Marlton, New Jersey personal injury attorney. "Deny, delay and defend is the tactic. They challenge everything they can."

He points specifically to New Jersey's "limitation on lawsuit threshold," which can restrict an injured person's ability to pursue compensation after an automobile accident.

Traffic Density Increases Legal Risk

New Jersey's population density creates another growing risk: traffic-related injuries.

"With heavy traffic in a small geographic state, automobile accidents happen every day," Nugent said. "People often don't realize how important it is to choose the right insurance coverage before an accident ever happens."

As a Burlington County, New Jersey personal injury attorney, Nugent emphasizes the importance of understanding personal injury protection (PIP), liability limits, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.

Technology Reshaping Criminal Defense

Nugent also points to the widespread use of body-worn cameras as one of the most significant changes in criminal defense practice.

"In the past, it was often the officer's word against the citizen's," he said. "Now, body-worn cameras record what actually happened, and that has changed everything."

According to Nugent, digital evidence has increased transparency and allowed juries to see events unfold rather than relying solely on testimony.

Settlements Before Representation

Nugent cautions that insurance companies often contact accident victims quickly, before they speak with an attorney.

"Insurance companies settle claims with unrepresented people for far less than they would if an attorney were involved," he said. "People need to be extremely careful before agreeing to anything."

As New Jersey enters 2026, Nugent says the biggest misconception remains the belief that legal matters can be handled alone.

"There's an old saying that anyone who represents themselves has a fool for a client," Nugent said. "Unfortunately, that still proves true far too often."

