Marmot and Industry Leaders Partner to Launch Two Grants Focused on Supporting Outdoor Creatives of Color

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Renee Blount was focused on innovation, helping brands rethink, and ideate when she graduated Harvard. Right before the pandemic, she quit her innovation & brand consulting job in New York City to chase her dream of becoming an outdoor creative and photographer, moved West and never looked back. She faced uphill-battles taking such a big leap, especially in an industry traditionally dominated by white males. She has partnered with Marmot to grow and support future BIPOC creatives, especially those who need a leg-up in accomplishing their dreams. To help with this process. L. Renee Blount and Marmot are supported by other industry leaders to put more than just money behind this effort.

"For most, the road to becoming a full-time creative is long and bumpy. One especially big pothole is the ability to take a risk. It's pricey and it often hinges on privilege and being able to fall back on something or someone. Commonly these safety nets are heavily predicated on access. These factors contribute to communities of color being underrepresented in outdoor photography, filmmaking and especially behind the lens. I personally know this story because it is one that I share. If our work was not truly desired until a tragedy, it makes it hard to take a risk." - L. Renee Blount, The Elevation Grant Co-founder and Mentor.

The Elevation Grant contest moves beyond the traditional cash grant. Through the generous support of co-sponsors (Bronco, Smartwool, Sony, Coleman, Peak Design, Marmot) and mentors the Elevation Grant contest will provide outdoor creatives of color the ability to pursue their professional dreams as storytellers by eliminating the barrier to take a risk.

Applicants to these two grants will be aspiring BIPOC photographers and filmmakers who are looking to take a risk and chase their dreams as professional outdoor creatives. Marmot is seeking applicants who have a strong passion and outdoor adventure story in mind.

There are four essential mentors of the Elevation Grant to help nurture and guide each winning applicant. The Elevation Grant mentors include Irene Yee, photographer; Will Saunders, photographer; Faith E Briggs, filmmaker; and L Renee Blount, photographer and creative strategist.

Two Elevation Grants will be awarded, under one application process. Applicants are asked to apply with one portfolio defining their outdoor-focused project. The project should showcase the human spirit through the joy and creativity of outdoor sports. Applicants need to have significant experience in their respective sport. Marmot is not actively looking for those who are already making a living as an outdoor creative behind the lens, as it is focused on looking for those who truly want to take the leap into that field and need the resources to do so.

The Peak Elevation Grant includes:

$16,000 cash stipend

cash stipend 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vehicle lease for the five-month grant window

$6,000 Sony camera equipment credit

Sony camera equipment credit $1,500 Marmot credit

Marmot credit $1,000 Smartwool credit

Smartwool credit Coleman prize pack valued at $500

Peak Design prize pack valued at over $1,400

The Summit Elevation Grant includes:

The Peak Elevation Grant includes:

$16,000 cash stipend

cash stipend $6,000 Sony camera equipment credit

Sony camera equipment credit $1,500 Marmot credit

Marmot credit $1,000 Smartwool credit

Smartwool credit Coleman prize pack valued at $500

Peak Design prize pack valued at over $1,400

More information on the Elevation Grant campaign can be found at www.marmot.com/elevation-grant.html , and for more information on Marmot, please visit www.marmot.com .

About Marmot Mountain, LLC

Marmot is an award-winning, globally distributed brand of high-performance, technical clothing, apparel and equipment. Since 1974, Marmot products have been worn by climbers, skiers, mountaineers and adventurers world-wide. Marmot works with professional mountain guides, world-class athletes and expeditions—pushing the limits of product innovation and technology— pioneering what is possible in the most extreme environments on earth. For more information about Marmot please visit www.marmot.com .

