Marna Borgstrom Joins CryoLife Board of Directors

Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Marna has nearly 40 years of escalating senior leadership experience at Yale New Haven Health System, where she was an integral part of the system's strategy and evolution into a multi-unit health system as the current CEO. Marna is well-versed in driving profitability while operating on a budget and has deep experience in developing partnerships and recruiting and retaining executives and physician leaders. Her extensive experience coupled with her knowledge and recognition within the healthcare industry will complement our Board and provide invaluable guidance as we continue our mission as a market leader."

Ms. Borgstrom stated, "I appreciate the opportunity to join the CryoLife Board of Directors, as I see the Company's unwavering commitment to the advancement of patient standard of care and quality of life matched only by my own. I look forward to working with the CryoLife team as they continue to drive the Company's growth and industry awareness."

Since 2005, Ms. Borgstrom has presided as President and Chief Executive Officer in addition to a board member of the Yale New Haven Health System, an integrated health care delivery system that operates in Connecticut, western Rhode Island and Westchester County (New York). Additionally, Ms. Borgstrom currently serves on several nationally recognized boards including Vizient, Inc., a privately held, member-driven health care performance improvement company, the Coalition to Protect America's Healthcare and the Healthcare Institute. Ms. Borgstrom received her Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University and Masters in Public Health from Yale University.

