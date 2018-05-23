Maroba Named Australia's Non-Profit Organisation of the Year by Business Worldwide Magazine

The awards recognise and reward organisations which have performed exceptionally over the previous twelve months and proven themselves to be dynamic forces within their industries. The judging panel look for world class brands that inspire, push boundaries, respond to challenges and are seen among their respective sectors as employers of choice. At the core of the awards is quality of service, which has been a clear priority for Maroba for more than six decades.

Maroba is very well regarded both in the industry and the local community, and already provides high quality care and accommodation services for over 180 residents at its Waratah facility. As times have changed, so too have people's needs and choices, with more people choosing to stay in their own homes for longer. For this reason the brand is expanding into community work, with a new Wellness and Home Support programme which allows people to receive quality, compassionate care whilst maintaining their own independence.

CEO Viv Allanson, who has led the organisation for 24 years and possesses impeccable care sector credentials, told our reporter, "We are considered an innovative and progressive company. In terms of staffing, we provide various training programmes, student placements and research projects. For our residents, we offer a real community experience which isn't just about health; there's an exciting social scene which includes day spa services, theatre visits and movies in our own cinema."

In congratulating Maroba, the BWM judging panel said they were impressed with the company's compassionate approach and clear commitment to delivering exceptional standards of care.

For more information about Maroba visit www.maroba.com.au

An article on THI can also be found on BWM website:https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/05/09/maroba-diversifies-its-care-service-offerings-for-australian-elderly/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com



W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine