MAROON PR CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF DRIVING GROWTH THROUGH RELATIONSHIPS

Founded in 2006, the Columbia, MD based agency coming off most successful year ever

COLUMBIA, Md., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maroon PR, a full-service Maryland-based public relations agency, kicked off its year-long 20th anniversary celebration on April 3, 2026.

The agency, founded by long-time public relations professional John Maroon, helps more than twenty current clients through earned, owned and paid media. The firm has four distinct arms that focus on its core strengths: Maroon Cares (Nonprofits), Maroon Gathers (Hospitality), Maroon Plays (Sports), and Maroon Works (Professional Services).

"I am so proud of reaching this milestone anniversary and grateful to our people, our clients and so many who helped us get here," said company founder and CEO John Maroon. "I am excited about the future. Public relations is experiencing a renaissance and we have done a tremendous job of staying ahead of the curve in terms of the significant evolution of our industry."

Maroon PR has provided strategic communications services for several clients who have been with the agency for a significant time. Some of the longest tenured clients include Hall of Fame baseball legend Cal Ripken, Jr. and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (20 years), Classic 5 Golf (10 years), Maryland Food Bank (10 years), and Walmart (10 years).

Evolving with the Industry

After opening its doors in 2006 initially as a sports agency, Maroon quickly pivoted to clients in a broad range of industries, including the non-profit and hospitality spaces. This ability to evolve has proven to be one of the agency's strengths, highlighted by the addition of social media marketing to its deep media relations roots, as well as an early investment in in-house video production, graphic design, and podcast production.

Today, the agency continues to stay at the forefront of the industry, focused on helping clients build their brands while utilizing an ever-changing media landscape, new technology, and a growing digital media world.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Maroon PR launched the fourth season of their popular PR industry podcast, Spin is a Four Letter Word, a reflective look at how the industry has evolved. Entitled, "Maroons Mark," agency CEO John Maroon welcomes twenty special guests to reflect on the relationships, stories, and hard-earned lessons behind Maroon PR's growth. The interviews are highlighted by candid conversations and practical advice for business leaders, storytellers, and entrepreneurs building brands and careers that leave a lasting mark.

Driving growth through relationships

For two decades, Maroon PR's clients have ranged from large national organizations that reach all fifty states to smaller companies that focus on local and regional impact. These companies have benefitted from the agency's 150+ combined years of experience, and importantly, the relationships the team has developed over that time. Maroon PR touts a core value in their work: the belief in the power of genuine relationships to benefit their clients and partners.

With a relationship-driven mission, Maroon clients enjoy the dedicated support and personal attention that a boutique agency provides, while benefitting from deep industry experience. These attributes have earned Maroon the moniker, "a non-agency agency."

For more information on Maroon PR's 20th Anniversary, visit this link.

About Maroon PR

Maroon PR is a creative communications agency redefining what it means to be a public relations partner. Based in the Baltimore-DC corridor, we specialize in earned, owned, and paid media strategies to amplify the stories of clients in the sports, hospitality, and nonprofit industries. From media relations and social media strategy to creative content development and targeted media buying, we deliver tangible results tailored to each client's unique goals. For more information, visit us at:

SOURCE Maroon PR