Maroone USA Acquires Roger Dean Chevrolet in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maroone USA announced that Roger Dean Chevrolet is now Mike Maroone Chevrolet. In 2017, Maroone USA partnered with Patty Dean, daughter of the namesake, to jointly own and manage the dealership in West Palm Beach. With the new name, Maroone USA assumes full ownership. "Roger Dean Chevrolet has served West Palm Beach and the surrounding communities for more than 60 years. We look forward to building upon the rich legacy of the Dean family," said Mike Maroone, CEO of Maroone USA.

The Maroone family's presence in South Florida automotive retail dates back four decades to 1977 with the opening of Maroone Ford in Miami. In addition to delighting guests, support of the community has always been a cornerstone as evidenced most recently by the naming of the Maroone Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida.

Mike Maroone is enhancing the Roger Dean sales experience by adding Preferred Owner Advantages such as a money-back guarantee, free delivery anywhere in Florida, and a one-year service guarantee. Also, as part of its culture of caring, the Commitment to Clean initiative is in place at all Mike Maroone dealerships to help keep associates and guests safe during the pandemic.

Mike Maroone Chevrolet is located at 2235 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. In addition to new vehicles from Chevrolet, the dealership offers pre-owned vehicles and service on all makes and models. The showroom is open seven days per week and the service department is open Monday-Saturday.

About Maroone USA: Maroone USA is a diversified company whose holdings include six dealerships in Florida and Colorado representing Chevrolet, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen. For further information visit: www.MikeMarooneChevrolet.com and www.MikeMarooneColorado.com

