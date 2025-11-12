Maropost launches Commerce Cloud, empowering merchants to scale across stores, regions, and catalogs effortlessly

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Maropost, the leading unified commerce platform provider, announced the release of Maropost Commerce Cloud, a powerful addition to the brand's suite of products for ecommerce and retail merchants, built as part of its Unified Commerce platform.

Maropost Commerce Cloud enables ecommerce businesses to manage storefronts, massive product catalogs (1M+ SKUs), inventory, pricing, orders, fulfillment, and customers from a single solution.

Built for speed, convenience, and scalability, Maropost Commerce Cloud gives ecommerce merchants full control and visibility across all their stores and channels, helping them simplify operations, scale faster, and drive higher ROI – all without the complexity of disjointed systems.

Key features of Maropost Commerce Cloud:

Rapid storefront creation: Build best-in-class, branded storefronts quickly using an intuitive drag-and-drop builder and pre-built templates – with no coding or developer support required.

Build best-in-class, branded storefronts quickly using an intuitive drag-and-drop builder and pre-built templates – with no coding or developer support required. Simplified inventory management: Gain complete visibility and control over inventory across all channels and locations. All data automatically syncs to reduce stock outages and overages.

Gain complete visibility and control over inventory across all channels and locations. All data automatically syncs to reduce stock outages and overages. Optimized checkout experience: Drive conversions and cut cart abandonment with a clean, streamlined checkout that offers real-time shipping rates and flexible payment options.

Drive conversions and cut cart abandonment with a clean, streamlined checkout that offers real-time shipping rates and flexible payment options. Cross-channel marketing: Launch targeted campaigns across email, SMS, and Meta through direct integration with Maropost's Marketing Cloud, featuring built-in A/B testing tools.

Launch targeted campaigns across email, SMS, and Meta through direct integration with Maropost's Marketing Cloud, featuring built-in A/B testing tools. Operational excellence: Maintain smooth operations across multiple stores and regions with tools that manage complex catalogs, inventory, orders, shipping, and returns with real-time visibility.

"We're giving ecommerce merchants one intelligent platform to manage every aspect of their operations," said Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and founder of Maropost. "From storefront to fulfillment, Commerce Cloud offers the speed, visibility, and control so merchants can scale smarter."

To learn more about how Maropost Commerce Cloud is helping ecommerce businesses optimize operations and scale faster, visit the Commerce Cloud page.

About Maropost

Maropost offers a truly unified commerce platform for mid-market ecommerce merchants and retailers. Built on unified customer data and enterprise-grade infrastructure, it provides a fully connected suite of solutions for ecommerce, merchandising, retail, marketing automation, and customer service.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has supported ecommerce and retail businesses across North America, Australia, and Europe. Trusted by over 5,000 global brands – including Luxottica, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Intersport, and Fujifilm – Maropost has earned recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's industry leaderboards.

Learn more at maropost.com.

SOURCE Maropost Inc.