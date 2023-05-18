Maropost Named to Leading 100 List of Top Retail Tech Companies

The annual research list recognizes innovative tech companies driving the future of retail and ecommerce

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, a unified commerce platform for fast-growing retail and ecommerce businesses, has been named to The Leading 100 of 2023. This highly anticipated annual research list is compiled by The Lead to recognize innovative tech companies and high-impact businesses that are driving value for brands as well as retailers. Maropost is thrilled to be among this year's recipients.

"Being named among the top tech companies driving change for brands and retailers is an honor that fuels our passion to keep pushing the boundaries," said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost CEO. "Our customer obsession drives us to constantly challenge ourselves, develop cutting-edge solutions, and find ways around obstacles that others in the industry have accepted as the status quo."

The Leading 100 companies are solving business problems, powering growth and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible and powerful technology solutions.

Maropost's unified commerce platform powers the customer experience for over 5,000 rapidly growing brands and retailers worldwide. Complete with marketing automation, ecommerce, POS, help desk, and even AI personalization, Maropost centralizes customer data and communications and offers merchants an all-in-one tech stack to scale their business.

All companies were vetted and selected using a rigorous methodology that measures innovation, business impact, commercialization and customers, teams and experience, competition, media buzz, and investor value creation. The selection committee, led by The Lead's Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted an analysis and the final selection.

"The pace of change in the fashion, beauty and consumer industries has become dizzyingly fast, even for the industry leaders," said Ms. Gandhi. "The companies selected for The Leading 100 list represent some of the best examples of how technology innovation is helping address the needs of this rapidly evolving business environment. Some are helping brands get the best out of latest advances in powerful technologies such as AI, while others are creating solutions to optimize efficiency and productivity across the value chain."

ABOUT MAROPOST

Maropost's unified commerce platform powers the customer experience for rapidly growing retail, ecommerce and publishing companies worldwide. Complete with marketing automation, ecommerce, POS, help desk, and AI personalization, Maropost centralizes customer data and communications and offers merchants an all-in-one tech stack to scale their business. Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has been frequently featured on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's Leaderboard. The company has headquarters in Toronto, Brisbane, and Stockholm and now serves over 5,000 customers across the globe, including Sandro Paris, Untuckit, James Perse, Shop.com, Scott Sports, Mountain Equipment Co-Op, Nutrition Warehouse, Andie Swim and Fujifilm.

