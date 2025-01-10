MARQETA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marqeta, Inc. - MQ

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 7, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marqeta, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MQ), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 7, 2024 and November 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Marqeta and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) the Company would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Wai v. Marqeta, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-08874.

