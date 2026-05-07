Marqo Introduces Commerce Superintelligence with the Launch of Sibbi: The Intelligence Layer for the Next Era of Product Discovery

Powered by Commerce Superintelligence, Sibbi guides shoppers from "find me a dress for a beach wedding" to "where is my order?" in one conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marqo, the AI-native product discovery platform behind Mejuri, Kicks Crew, and SwimOutlet, today launched Sibbi, a unified commerce agent that handles the full shopper journey, from product discovery through post-purchase, in a single conversation. With Sibbi, shoppers can describe what they want in natural language, upload a photo for visual search, get personalized recommendations, add to cart, and then ask "where is my order?" or start a return, all without being handed off to a separate support channel.

When discovery ends at checkout

Today, most ecommerce AI stops at the point of purchase. A shopper uses search to find a product, completes checkout, and then enters a completely different experience for everything that comes after. Order tracking goes to a separate system. Returns go to a support ticket. The intelligence that helped them find the right product disappears the moment they buy it.

Retailers manage this gap with fragmented tools: one vendor for search, another for recommendations, another for customer support. Each operates on different data, different models, and different contexts. The shopper feels the disconnect.

Sibbi acts as an autonomous guide that takes the burden of discovery off the shopper. It maintains the brand relationship beyond the transaction, transforming logistics like order tracking and returns into new opportunities for discovery.

"The future of commerce belongs to brands that own discovery. Today, most are spending billions to acquire traffic and then losing it to systems that cannot understand the shopper. That is the most expensive failure in retail. We built Sibbi to fix that: a dedicated intelligence that understands every product in your catalog and the nuance of every customer interaction." - Tom Hamer, Co-Founder & CEO of Marqo

What Makes Sibbi Different

Sibbi is the first commerce agent that owns the entire shopper journey, from discovery to post-purchase, establishing a new standard for conversational commerce.

Visual and Conversational Discovery: Sibbi is the only agent that processes photo uploads and natural language in a single query. A shopper can upload an image and refine the search with text, such as "find this style in black." By understanding the visual DNA of a product, Sibbi resolves aesthetic intent that text-only systems cannot.

Sibbi is the only agent that processes photo uploads and natural language in a single query. A shopper can upload an image and refine the search with text, such as "find this style in black." By understanding the visual DNA of a product, Sibbi resolves aesthetic intent that text-only systems cannot. Post-Purchase Revenue Continuity: Sibbi transforms logistics into a new selling moment. By handling order tracking, returns, and exchanges in the same conversation, it uses return logic to suggest the perfect replacement, keeping the shopper in the discovery loop.

Sibbi transforms logistics into a new selling moment. By handling order tracking, returns, and exchanges in the same conversation, it uses return logic to suggest the perfect replacement, keeping the shopper in the discovery loop. Persistent Contextual Memory: Sibbi maintains a continuous state of intent across every interaction.

Sibbi maintains a continuous state of intent across every interaction. Zero-Shot Product Competency: New products work from day one. No weeks of behavioral data required.

Powered by Commerce Superintelligence

Sibbi is the first agent built on Marqo's Commerce Superintelligence, a single intelligence layer that combines deep product understanding with behavioral data and personalization. Marqo trains a dedicated AI for each retailer that understands visual attributes, semantic relationships, and commercial signals like margin and inventory priority.

The technology is proven at scale: $130M in attributable revenue uplift for a single retailer, double-digit gains in search conversion across fashion, electronics, footwear, sporting goods, and jewelry. All validated through controlled production A/B tests.

"You don't deliver better customer experiences by layering AI on top. You get there by building at the model layer. Marqo's platform trains a dedicated model for each retailer, aligning catalog data, availability, shopper intent, and commercial goals. That's what makes agentic commerce possible." - Jesse Clark, Co-Founder & CTO of Marqo

Availability

Sibbi and Commerce Superintelligence are available today for enterprise retailers via API. Marqo enables retailers to drive measurable revenue growth through unified shopping experiences.

For more information, visit marqo.ai

About Marqo

Founded in 2022, Marqo pioneered proprietary search infrastructure for enterprise retail before evolving into what it is today: the AI-native product discovery platform delivering Commerce Superintelligence. Powered by proprietary agentic models, Marqo trains a dedicated intelligence for every retailer on their specific catalog, shopper behavior, and commercial goals. Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Blackbird Ventures. Headquartered in San Francisco.

Media Contact: Ana Martinez, Marqo – 617-706-7695 – [email protected]

SOURCE Marqo