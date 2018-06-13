Marquam Group recognized as finalist for 2018 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional solutions during the past year. Awards were presented in multiple categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries.

The Internet of Things Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have designed, developed, and deployed Internet of Things (IoT) solutions built on Microsoft's intelligent cloud and intelligent edge offerings such as Azure IoT Hub, Azure Cognitive Services, and Azure IoT Edge. IoT solutions harness signals and untapped data from a wide range of devices - unlocking powerful insights and enabling businesses to act on that data.

IoT solutions are helping companies to quickly improve their businesses by knowing more about their 'things,' such as where they are, what they are doing and predicting maintenance needs – ultimately improving business results and increasing customer value.

Readiness Systems engaged Marquam to help develop AED Sentinel™, the first and only universal remote AED monitoring system. The IoT solution uses internet-connected optical visual status indicator monitoring sensors, along with an associated software platform and an intuitive user dashboard for monitoring, alerts and reporting. With millions of AEDs already deployed in the field, Azure's IoT Suite addressed the critical business need to provision and enable new cameras with non-technical installers.

"We are honored to recognize Marquam Group of as a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "Marquam has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions."

Marquam is a business technology consultancy that specializes in building solutions with the Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity and Data Analytics offerings from Microsoft. Founded in 1998, the company has helped more than 500 organizations across the country amplify their speed and efficiency with software and data.

For additional information:

Jake Rahner

Marketing Manager

jake.rahner@marquam.com

503.276.1590

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquam-group-recognized-as-finalist-for-2018-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-300665824.html

SOURCE Marquam