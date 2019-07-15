Marquam Wins 2019 Nintex Partner Award for Business Transformation

"Nintex is honored to recognize Marquam as a winner of the 2019 Nintex Partner Awards," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Every day Nintex Partners, like Marquam, help our customers achieve process excellence and digital transformation leveraging the Nintex Process Platform."

"We are privileged to have been a partner since 2011 and honored to receive this award. This speaks volumes for the value our Nintex partnership offers our clients," said Marquam CEO, Chad Layman.

The Nintex Process Platform offers industry-leading process management and automation capabilities including: process mapping and management with Nintex Promapp® , robotic process automation (RPA) with Nintex Foxtrot® RPA, workflow automation, forms and mobile apps, document generation with Nintex DocGen® and Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation , and e-Signatures with Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign and process intelligence.

To learn more about Marquam's partnership with Nintex, visit www.marquam.com.

Media Contact

Jake Rahner

503.276.1590

About Marquam

We power the business evolution that enables our clients to challenge and disrupt their industries. Since 1998, Marquam has helped more than 500 organizations amplify their speed and efficiency with custom tailored software solutions. Our relationship with Microsoft spans over a decade with Marquam being named a Managed Partner in 2011, placing us among the top 1% within their ecosystem. We work directly with Microsoft solution teams including Application Development, Cloud Platform, Modern Workplace, Data Platform, Collaboration and Content.

SOURCE Marquam

Related Links

http://www.marquam.com

