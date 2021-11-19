MARQUE Luxury Announces $20 Million Funding to Drive Business Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading provider and authority of authentic pre-owned luxury goods, has today announced that it has secured $20 Million in funding through an investment by Provident Capital Partners.



The fund-raising activity follows a period of tremendous growth for MARQUE Luxury, which has opened numerous re-commerce hubs in the United States and several hubs in Asia during the last year and has aggressive plans for future expansion.



This funding will drive continued business expansion on an operational scale focused mainly in North America, which has been propelled by MARQUE Luxury's current growth trajectory. This will also further support their omnichannel strategy and allows for MARQUE Luxury to generate business activity in the global market on a business-to-business and business-to-business-to-consumer basis.



"We are pleased to announce this funding round and appreciate our team's efforts in maintaining and growing MARQUE Luxury's presence in the promotion of sustainability within the circular economy," says MARQUE Luxury's President and Co-Founder Quentin Caruana.



About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE Luxury has established itself as the most trusted name in B2B authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, and jewelry. With Corporate Headquarters in Irvine, California, MARQUE Luxury has presence worldwide with re-commerce hubs in Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas and Charlotte alongside international hubs in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and more. MARQUE Luxury promotes sustainability by being part of this circular economy of authenticated pre-owned luxury. Learn more about MARQUE Luxury by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or following the company on Instagram @MarqueSupply.

About Provident Capital Partners

Provident Capital Partners ("Provident") is a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, with investments in various technology-focused companies based in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, including Provident Growth Fund (a private equity growth fund focused on technology investments in Southeast Asia) and the GoTo Group, a "Super App" created from the merger of two prominent Indonesian groups, namely Gojek (Indonesia's largest on-line ride-hailing, food delivery and digital payments platform) and Tokpedia (Indonesia's leading e-commerce platform). Provident's founders also have various other significant investments in Indonesia including Tower Bersama (a telecommunications tower company) and Merdeka Cooper Gold (a world-class Indonesian mining company). The three founding and current shareholders of Provident are Mr. Winato Kartono, Mr. Gavin Arnold Caudle and Mr. Hardi Wijaya Liong.

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit.

