MARQUE Luxury Announces New Showroom in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading authority in authentic pre-owned designer goods, today announced their new showroom opening at 101 Convention Center Drive, across from the nearly-completed new wing of the Las Vegas Convention Center. This showroom is MARQUE's first location in the Las Vegas area, and fourth location in the United States.

"We're incredibly excited to be launching our new showroom in Las Vegas," said Quentin Caruana, Founder and President, MARQUE Luxury. "Las Vegas is a world-class destination for work and play, and the famed trade shows have had a huge part in our company's overall growth. We're looking forward to further establishing our presence in the city for our top customers and joining the local business community, especially during COVID-19."

As with all MARQUE showrooms, visitor comfort and accessibility to quality, top-end merchandise remains the priority. Accessible to only MARQUE Luxury-approved wholesale dealers and MARQUE Mentor members (the brand's membership program for new entrants in the resale space) by appointment only, the showroom will serve as a shared space to view available inventory and market it to member's social media platforms with the intent of sales, respectively.

Additionally, the showroom will be maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions outlined by government officials, with viewings made possible by appointment only, disinfecting spaces between visitors, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing by both employees and clients.

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started or making an appointment can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

MARQUE Las Vegas

101 Convention Center Drive

Suite 690

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]ury.com

About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE was established by industry veterans to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

https://www.marqueluxury.com/

Media Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE MARQUE Luxury

Related Links

https://www.marqueluxury.com/

