MARQUE Luxury Announces Sean Makovsky as National Business Development Director

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the industry's leading provider of certified pre-owned goods, has named Sean Makovsky the National Business Development Director, U.S. He is based in San Antonio, TX and will report directly to MARQUE's leadership team at the company's Irvine, CA headquarters.

Makovsky was a Supervisor for Money Mart Pawn and Jewelry and had been with the company since 2015. Money Mart Pawn and Jewelry currently operate in two states and has twenty-eight stores in the Brittex brand family. Makovsky is also the Co-founder and former Co-Owner of LCS Pawn, founded in 2016. LCS presently has three shops that act as Money Mart Pawn & Jewelry. Previously, Makovsky spent nineteen years with Cash America International, supervising shops across the Southeast and Midwest United States.

"For twenty-five years, I've had the opportunity to work in the Pawn Industry both on the corporate side and in the private sector," explains Makovsky. "With joining MARQUE Luxury, I have the opportunity to better serve the industry I grew up with. We're committed to providing resellers with quality and authentic luxury goods, and I am proud to play a part in offering seemingly unattainable items to customers at affordable prices."

"As MARQUE Luxury continues to expand, we want top talent and industry veterans on our team. Sean exemplifies these characteristics, and, with his priceless experience in the pawn industry, his experience will be valuable in guiding us through further growth," said MARQUE Luxury President and Co-Founder Quentin Caruana.

MARQUE Luxury recently opened its seventh U.S. Re-Commerce Hub in Miami following rapid growth nationwide, with plans to hire fifty more employees in 2021. Learn more about MARQUE Luxury by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or following the company on Instagram @MarqueSupply. MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members are welcome to visit their local Re-Commerce Hubs by appointment only.

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions and sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and various wholesale channels. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations across the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Miami, Florida, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea.

Media Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]



SOURCE MARQUE Luxury

Related Links

http://https://www.marqueluxury.com/

