MARQUE Luxury Expands into Vietnam for Latest Recommerce Hub

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wholesale industry's leading provider and authority of certified pre-owned goods, MARQUE Luxury, announced the official opening of its Ho Chi Minh City location today. This branch office is the first MARQUE Luxury location in Vietnam, following regional operations in Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City's commercial district, the shop lies within walking distance of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

"MARQUE Luxury is a pioneering business that sets a high standard in the pre-owned luxury resale industry for buyers and sellers," said Quentin Caruana, MARQUE Luxury Director, and Co-Founder. "Asia is one of the fastest-growing economic regions with a strong commerce sector. We're delighted to be able to provide another location for clients to sell and buy pre-owned luxury goods and further expand our reach in another rapidly growing Southeast Asia market."

Through Re-Commerce Hubs, their website, and other advanced digital solutions, MARQUE showrooms offer expansive inventory offerings from top luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more. Marque Luxury Pte. Ltd. (MLS) holds a majority of MARQUE Luxury Vietnam's shares, with the remainder held by Nguyen Huu Hanh, a Vietnamese entrepreneur. The location operates in affiliation with Nanboya, a leading Japanese company in the pre-owned space.

"As we plan and look at new opportunities in this region and beyond, sustainability is a key pillar of our business goals. We are very encouraged by the progress of MLS, our MARQUE joint venture, which is rapidly growing our exposure to the circular economy," comments Pontus Soennerstedt, CEO and Executive Director, Polaris Ltd.

Adds Dian Sugialam, Executive Director of MARQUE Luxury Asia: "The resale market in Asia is becoming more popular daily, matching our counterparts around the world. We look forward to strengthening our presence in Asia and supplying customers with luxury handbags, backed by MARQUE's cutting edge authentication technologies."

About MARQUE Vietnam

Visitors welcome:

Weekdays, 10 AM to 7 PM

Weekends, by Appointment

Marque Luxury Vietnam Company Limited

Room G04, Ground Floor, Bao Viet Financial Center

233 Dong Khoi, Ben Nghe Ward

District 1, HCMC

Contact: (+84) 707791090

About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions and was established to support high demand globally. It primarily sells items through various wholesale channels, Re-Commerce Hubs, omnichannel distribution online, and joint venture partnerships. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations across the United States, including Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, with corporate headquarters in Irvine, California. Internationally, the company maintains locations in Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Korea, with headquarters in Singapore. Learn more about MARQUE Luxury by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or following the company on Instagram @MarqueSupply.

