Marque Luxury Expands to a Larger Re-Commerce Hub in Las Vegas, Nevada

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-owned luxury goods wholesale supplier MARQUE Luxury has moved into a larger Re-Commerce Hub showroom space in Las Vegas, NV located at 101 Convention Center Dr., located near Las Vegas Blvd, steps from the newly opened Resorts World.

"We saw a significant opportunity to expand our Las Vegas presence and are happy to announce an improved experience to our wholesale customers and partners. The new Re-commerce Hub will enable us to engage with our wholesale customers more efficiently and provide the space that is necessary to continue the value offering of our team of experts," said Quentin Caruana , Co-Founder & President of Marque Luxury. "These Re-commerce Hubs not only bring our brand to life but also enable us to provide the resources and tools that our partners need to succeed in the circular economy."

The Las Vegas Re-commerce Hub will provide more access to all of the high-end product category offerings, including authentic pre-owned designer handbags, watches, jewelry, and accessories with access to brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and more. Re-commerce Hub locations offer wholesale clients the ability to curate their pre-owned luxury goods and the option to be able to sell items to MARQUE Luxury to refresh their business inventory offerings.

The rigorous authentication process overseen by the experts at MARQUE Luxury provides businesses with a safe and reliable platform to buy and sell pre-owned luxury goods. For their wholesale customers, the company handles all the heavy lifting by providing optimized pricing, photography, logistics, and customer service.

About MARQUE Luxury

Founded in 2017, MARQUE Luxury has established itself as the most trusted name in B2B wholesale providing authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, and jewelry. Based in Irvine, CA MARQUE Luxury has a presence worldwide with Re-commerce Hubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Charlotte alongside international hubs in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and more. MARQUE Luxury promotes sustainability by being part of the circular economy and providing authenticated pre-owned luxury.

For potential wholesale partners that are not located close to any Re-commerce Hub locations, buying and selling as an approved wholesale member is simple and accessible through the website at marqueluxury.com.

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

