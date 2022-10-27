MARQUE LUXURY Opens a new Recommerce Hub Location in Park City, Utah

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marque Luxury America, a leader in wholesale B2B pre-owned luxury goods providing access to handbags, small leather goods, fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, and watches, announces its following Recommerce Hub location in Park City, Utah. The showroom is located just 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, Utah, opening in late October 2022.

Main Street in Park City - Utah.com Recently Opened New York Recommerce Hub

Park City, Utah, is known for a wide range of vacationers during wintertime and is home to the Sundance Film Festival. The opening of the Recommerce Hub is just in time to provide local businesses and retailers with access to Marque Luxury's product offering.

Quentin Caruana - Co-Founder and President of Marque Luxury: "We aim to supply the state of Utah by providing easy access to our product offering to local businesses and partners. Marque Luxury sees a tremendous opportunity for growth in this city, and we are here to support the circular economy through any of our locations."

Marque Luxury America has quickly grown in the US, with its main office in Irvine, CA. Providing hands-on experience, this Re-commerce Hub displays all of the high-end product category offerings, including designer handbags, watches, jewelry, and accessories. With access to thousands of authentic pre-owned luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, Prada, and much more, partners quickly experience a world of sourcing authentic designer goods. In addition, the Marque Luxury Re-commerce Hubs offer its wholesale clients the ability to curate their pre-owned luxury goods and the option to be able to sell items to MARQUE Luxury in exchange for credit to refresh their business inventory offerings.

This Park City, Utah, location marks the 12th location for Marque Luxury America within the United States, with additional international locations in Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and more. This newest location will give wholesale members quick access to view and buy pre-owned luxury goods, engage with our team of experts, and learn more about the circular economy.

For potential wholesale partners that are not located near any Re-commerce Hub locations, buying and selling as an approved wholesale member is simple and accessible through the website at marqueluxury.com.

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

Contact:

Louie Castro

(844) 562-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Marque Luxury