MARQUE Luxury Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Re-Commerce Hub in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading provider and authority of certified pre-owned goods, officially announced the grand opening of their seventh U.S. Re-Commerce Hub. It is the company's first location in Florida.

The company has put down its first South Florida roots in North Miami at 10800 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 200. Within the Re-commerce Hub, MARQUE customers and approved dealers can expect the MARQUE standard of expansive, highly in-demand brand offerings, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more. MARQUE Mentor members will also have access to technological solutions and in-person consultations to facilitate their independent businesses.

"Brick and mortar locations are showing no signs of slowing down, and neither is Miami. We're so excited to be setting up shop in a lively city, world-class destination, and business-friendly environment," said President and Co-Founder Quentin Caruana. "There's no better place to open the doors up for our seventh U.S. location. We're looking forward to fostering connections with our clients in the region in the coming months."

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members are welcome to visit by appointment and celebrate the company's newest grand opening. Learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or by phone at (877) 262-7783. Follow MARQUE on Instagram @MarqueSupply.

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions and sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and various wholesale channels. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations across the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Miami, Florida, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea.

