MARQUE Luxury Opens New Showroom Location in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the Leading Authority in Wholesale Pre-Owned Designer Goods, Announced the Opening of its Charlotte North Carolina Located at 112 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, NC.

MARQUE'S Charlotte's showroom is the first location in North Carolina and the fourth East Coast location. Continuing the company's aggressive expansion plans in the United States ahead of the upcoming New Year, adding talented, experienced, and industry veterans to their team.

Tryon Plaza, located at the Heart of Uptown Las Vegas Showroom Floor

MARQUE's showrooms carry authentic luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and more. Clients have access to their showroom for accessibility to view products in hand, in a safe and hands-on experience.

"Our team is looking forward to strengthening our existing wholesale customers and building new relationships right in the heart of Charlotte." said, President and Founder.

Due to COVID-19 precautions outlined by Charlotte, NC the location will operate within limited capacity, disinfect between appointments, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing for both employees and clients.

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

