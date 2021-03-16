MARQUE Luxury Selects Dallas for Latest Showroom Location

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading provider and authority of certified pre-owned goods, announced today the opening of its Dallas area showroom "Re-Commerce Hub," previously labeled as showrooms, at the Dallas Market Center.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring MARQUE Luxury to our network in Dallas. The Dallas Market Center is an incredible hub of activity and we look forward to connecting with our client base in this location," said Quentin Caruana, Founder and President. "MARQUE has seen what resonates with our customers. Despite any hurdles the country has collectively faced in the last year, the fact remains that wholesale, high-end product demand continues on."

Through Re-Commerce Hubs, their website, and other advanced digital solutions, MARQUE showrooms offer expansive inventory offerings from top luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more. Additionally, MARQUE Luxury's innovative MARQUE Mentor membership program aids prospective new entrants into the resale space. Subscribers can access MARQUE's toolkit and software, connect with industry experts, and use the existing showroom as a resource to create social media and marketing content under the guidance of verified advisors. MARQUE showrooms are accessible to only MARQUE Luxury-approved wholesale dealers and Mentor members by appointment only.

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started or making an appointment can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

MARQUE Dallas

2050 N Stemmons Fwy, Ste 13654

Dallas, TX, 75207

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE, named for the French word meaning "Brand," in 2017 to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. MARQUE procures items through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions, making them available to the MARQUE network through their unique Re-Commerce Hubs and online. The company has multiple locations in the United States, including California, New York City, Nevada, Texas, and Georgia, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

https://www.marqueluxury.com/

Media Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

201-618-7741

[email protected]

SOURCE MARQUE Luxury