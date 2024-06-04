Marquee Brands Announces Acquisition of totes Isotoner Corporation in Partnership with Randa Apparel & Accessories

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Brands®, a leading brand accelerator (Marquee), and Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), a global apparel and lifestyle accessories company, announce the acquisition of totes Isotoner Corporation (totes), the renowned market leader of innovative weather-related accessories, including umbrellas, gloves, and seasonal footwear. Through the acquisition, Marquee becomes the global owner of the totes® and Isotoner® brands, while RAA comes on board as Marquee's core operating partner.

"We are thrilled to bring two industry-leading global brands onto the Marquee platform," said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. "Doing this in partnership with RAA, known globally for their operational and product excellence, makes this even more exciting. totes and Isotoner, in their core categories, are clear market leaders across geographies, sales channels, and tiers of distribution. Looking ahead, we are confident that together we will propel these brands to ever greater heights."

Integrating totes and Isotoner products into RAA's portfolio broadens its range of offerings, catering to a wider array of customer demands. This strategic partnership aligns with RAA's commitment to market leadership by diversifying its product offerings and distribution channels, including grocery, drug, and convenience locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marquee in advancing our long-term strategy of being a market leader by way of acquiring the totes and Isotoner brands," says Justin Spiegel, EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Randa Apparel & Accessories. "By reaching new customers in new markets and expanding our offering to existing customers, we broaden our presence as the trusted experts in apparel and accessories. Marquee and RAA have highly complementary skillsets, which we will deploy to grow these brands in a manner that delights customers and makes our existing and new retail partners more successful.

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to totes in the transaction.

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands, established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, is a globally recognized brand owner, licensor, marketer, and media company. As a brand accelerator and a prominent licensor, Marquee manages a portfolio of renowned brands with substantial consumer recognition. Marquee Brands strategically works to harness and grow the value of its brands by partnering with best-in-class operators across multiple channels, geographies, and product sectors. Marquee's brand portfolio is organized into three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle, and Active & Outdoor, and encompasses timeless brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine, and Body Glove. For more information visit www.marqueebrands.com

About Randa Apparel & Accessories:

Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA) is a global powerhouse with over 100 years of expertise. One of the world's leading apparel and lifestyle accessories companies, RAA operates a portfolio of 30+ brands across all distribution channels. More information is available at www.randa.net

