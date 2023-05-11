Marquee Dental Partners Expands with 3 New Florida Partnerships

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading DSO focused on empowering dental professionals, announces 3 new partnerships in Florida. The practices of Dr. Mark Damerau D.M.D and John S. Ledakis D.D.S., both located in Palm Beach, Florida, and Alafaya Family Dentistry in Orlando, have all partnered with Marquee.

With the completion of these partnerships, Marquee now supports 28 offices in Florida across a growing portfolio of general and specialty dental practices. This accelerated growth demonstrates that Marquee's strategy of partnering with leading practices sharing their core beliefs and philosophy is resonating in Florida.

"We are thrilled to have these amazing teams join Marquee," said Marquee Chief Operations Officer Patrick Perodin. "Our aim is to collaborate with practitioners that share our culture. We are excited to work alongside them to continue their long histories of success and growth with the support of our platform."

This is the fifth partnership that Marquee has closed this year.

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has 74 offices throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. Through collaborative partnerships, Marquee empowers its partners to deliver exceptional experiences. Together, they work to elevate the health of patients and communities.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience. For more on Marquee Dental Partners please visit them at: https://www.marqueedentalpartners.com/

