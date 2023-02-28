Marquee Dental Partners Expands with New Kentucky Partnership

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading DSO focused on empowering dental professionals, announces a new partnership with Drs. Graboviy and Farr at Parkside Family Dental in Louisville, Kentucky.

Parkside Family Dental has been caring for the oral health of Louisville's families for more than a decade. A true comprehensive dental provider, Parkside offers everything from general and pediatric services up to cosmetic procedures including orthodontics and implants.

With this partnership, Marquee now collaborates with 7 leading dental brands across Kentucky and more than 70 office-based dental teams organization-wide, including 10 multi-specialty brands.

"We are happy to join forces with Dr. Graboviy and his team at Parkside Family Dental," said Fred Ward, Marquee Dental Partners CEO. "With this partnership, we've added another reputable dental team that has served the patients of Louisville for many years."

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has 71 offices throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. Through collaborative partnerships, Marquee empowers its partners to deliver exceptional experiences. Together, they work to elevate the health of patients and communities.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience. For more on Marquee Dental Partners please visit them at: https://www.marqueedentalpartners.com/

Contact: Rich Palumbo VP, Marketing @ [email protected]

SOURCE Marquee Dental Partners