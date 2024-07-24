Marquee Health's ElevateU Coach Certification Program Approved by NBHWC

Marquee Health's ElevateU Coach Certification Program is an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Health is proud to announce their ElevateU Coach Certification Program is an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

The Marquee Health ElevateU Coach Certification Program is a comprehensive training program designed for Marquee Health Educators and Coaches passionate about promoting holistic well-being and supporting clients in achieving optimal health. This program provides the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed to succeed as a health and wellness coach.

"We are extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment, further solidifying Marquee Health as a leader in the health coaching and wellness space" says Laura Rodriguez, SVP of Health Education, Marquee Health. "We are especially excited to work closely with The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) on delivering this new offering to health coaches aspiring to earn their NBC-HWC certification."

The Marquee Health ElevateU Coach Certification Program consists of 4 Modules that take place over a 6-week period. Participants can easily track their progress throughout the program and upon completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Exam.

Learn more about Marquee Health's ElevateU Coach Certification Program by visiting the official program listing here.

About Marquee Health

Marquee Health is a health and wellness company that offers a suite of products designed to support corporate wellness initiatives, empowering them to elevate and shine a light on employee wellness. Recognizing that everyone's journey to wellness is unique, Marquee Health provides employers with an outcomes-driven suite of health and wellness programs designed to unlock employee engagement and support the commitment to, and maintenance of, a healthy lifestyle. Since its inception in 2014, Marquee Health has helped millions of employees across the country improve their health and wellness. It's Wellness, Elevated. Learn more at www.marqueehealth.com.

