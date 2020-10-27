Marquee Insurance Group partners with Input 1 to create a new subsidiary, PreFi, LLC, to offer premium financing for clients

PreFi is an additional resource for new and existing clients who have a relationship with MIG. The program will allow clients to receive premium financing, access to leading technology, and customizable business tools.

"Marquee Insurance Group provides a diverse group of products and services to our customer base. The satisfaction of our customers is always front and center whenever we consider new offerings for our clients. Our choice to partner with Input 1 will allow PreFi, LLC to quickly offer a one-of-a-kind premium finance program that will change the way our customers interact with us whenever premium financing is required. By utilizing Input 1's completely managed billing and payment solutions, PreFi, LLC can concentrate on growing our business model for many years to come. Input 1 will take care of customer service, notice delivery, payments, and funding while also providing our policyholders with a modern digital portal to manage their account," said Marquee Insurance Group's Senior Vice President, Kyle Richards.

"Kyle and the executive group at Marquee have an amazing and dynamic organization that is transcending the way insurance transportation is serviced. Forming PreFi, LLC provides its clients with a full-service customer experience. The Input 1 servicing solution combines the industry's best technology and blends it with a platform that delivers unbeatable service. At the forefront of this is a keen awareness that insureds and agents alike must receive the best experience possible, so they keep coming back. We are grateful that Marquee selected us to help manage their day-to-day premium finance business, and we are proud to be their servicing partner," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President & CSMO of Input 1.

About Marquee Insurance Group

Marquee Insurance Group, LLC is a commercial insurance company specializing in the transportation industry. MIG strives to provide excellent service and superior protection with a range of services that benefit the owner-operator. Deeply established within transportation, MIG is a resource for drivers as they navigate the trucking industry. – www.marqueeig.com

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

