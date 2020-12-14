Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $325 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,875,000 units at the public offering price. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "MRAC U" beginning December 15, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MRAC" and "MRAC WS," respectively.

The Sponsor of the Company is Marquee Raine Acquisition Sponsor LP, an affiliate of The Raine Group LLC and Marquee Sports Holdings SPAC I, LLC.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the book-running manager for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of Credit Suisse, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, telephone: (800)-221-1037 or by emailing: [email protected] .

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on December 14, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector, it intends to focus on high growth sectors of TMT including, but not limited to, opportunities in interactive entertainment and games, real money gaming, digital media, sports and sports-enabled assets, health and wellness, out-of-home and live entertainment, audio content and podcasting, technology, or other opportunities in adjacent sectors.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All of these statements are based on management's expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of Company's control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

For The Raine Group

Mary Beth Grover/Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

203.992.1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

For Marquee Sports Holdings SPAC I

Dennis Culloton

Culloton + Bauer Luce

Office 312.228.4780

Mobile 630.699.8811

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp