Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing February 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced that, commencing February 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 37,375,000 units completed on December 17, 2020 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "MRAC" and "MRACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "MRACU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The Sponsor of the Company is Marquee Raine Acquisition Sponsor LP, an affiliate of The Raine Group LLC ("The Raine Group") and Marquee Sports Holdings SPAC I, LLC ("Marquee Sports Holdings")

About Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector, it intends to focus on high growth sectors of TMT including, but not limited to, opportunities in interactive entertainment and games, real money gaming, digital media, sports and sports-enabled assets, health and wellness, out-of-home and live entertainment, audio content and podcasting, technology, or other opportunities in adjacent sectors.

