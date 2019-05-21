Marquee Sports Network Names Senior Leadership

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Sports Network today announced Michael McCarthy as general manager. As a key member of the network's senior leadership team, McCarthy will be responsible for driving the success of Marquee Sports Network set to launch in February 2020 in partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI)

McCarthy served as president of MSG Network where he was responsible for revenue and content across all platforms, winning over 75 Emmy Awards and helping launch the careers of nationally known broadcasters, such as Mike Breen, Gus Johnson and Doris Burke. McCarthy also served as vice chairman and CEO of the St. Louis Blues and was the COO of the Milwaukee Bucks. Since August of 2018, McCarthy served as a consultant for the Chicago Cubs in the evaluation and formation of the Marquee Sports Network launch strategy.

"We've had the pleasure of getting to know Mike and his proven ability to drive results over the past several months at Marquee," said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Chicago Cubs. "With his combined sports and media background, Mike is the right person to bring our network online and deliver unprecedented Cubs coverage for our fans."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the launch of the first independent regional sports network for the Chicago Cubs," said McCarthy. "The recent transformation of this iconic brand is incredibly impressive and the next big effort to better serve Cubs fans is the launch of Marquee. For years, I watched the Cubs become a nationally recognized brand. For that reason, I'm honored and intensely motivated by the confidence the Ricketts family, Sinclair and the Cubs have placed in me to add to the incredible broadcasting experience enjoyed by fans for the past 70 years."

About Marquee Sports Network:

Marquee Sports Network, a new regional sports network, will be the exclusive television home of the Chicago Cubs starting in February 2020. Marquee Sports Network will feature live game broadcasts from Chicago Cubs broadcasters, Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies, extensive pregame and postgame coverage, in-depth unique Cubs content and other local sports programming. Sinclair Broadcast Group is the network's broadcast partner.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair") is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the Chicago Cubs:

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

