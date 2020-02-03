Marquee TV Expands Its Reach In The U.S.

Marquee TV was built to serve passionate, arts-oriented audiences hungry for content that is underserved via traditional and other digital media outlets. The network features thousands of hours of content, in addition to exclusive content, early releases, director's cuts and shorts. With this latest launch, Marquee TV will provide a new group of customers access to a variety of carefully curated, world-class contemporary and classic theatrical, dance, opera, and music performances from globally renowned artistic powerhouses.

"Watching performances on-demand is a distinct experience from heading to the theatre and is opening up cultural content to a new arts-curious generation," said Simon Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Marquee TV. "Marquee TV's availability on top tier platforms allows us to offer our customers access to premier multi-genre performing arts content that is not available anywhere else."

Adding to, rather than competing with, the live arts ecosystem Marquee TV's programming includes acclaimed productions such as the Royal Shakespeare Company's Richard II starring David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"); The Bolshoi Ballet's Swan Lake starring Svetlana Zakharova and Denis Rodkin; The Royal Ballet's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland; The Royal Opera House's Madama Butterfly starring Ermonela Jaho; Glyndebourne's The Barber of Seville starring Danielle de Niese and Alessandro Corbelli; The New York City Ballet in Paris; Kidd Pivot/Electric Company Theatre's Betroffenheit; and contemporary productions by Akram Khan, Robert Wilson and Mark Morris. The network also offers documentaries featuring notable artists Renee Fleming (opera star) and Darcey Bussell (ballerina), to name a few.

Newly acquired exclusives to Marquee TV making their national premiere in the U.S. include:

The Royal Swedish Ballet's Eskapist by multi-award-winning choreographer Alexander Ekman , who is best-known in the U.S. for his fully immersive production of 2018's Midsummer Night's Dream at The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago . The daring theatrical experience broke the company's box-office records.

by multi-award-winning choreographer , who is best-known in the U.S. for his fully immersive production of 2018's at The Joffrey Ballet in . The daring theatrical experience broke the company's box-office records. The Batsheva Dance Company's Sadeh21 by Ohad Naharin, one of Naharin's most popular works. The renowned Batsheva, based in Tel Aviv , was founded by Martha Graham and Baroness Batsheva de Rothschild in 1964 and tours regularly in the U.S.

by Ohad Naharin, one of Naharin's most popular works. The renowned Batsheva, based in , was founded by and Baroness in 1964 and tours regularly in the U.S. Mariinsky Theatre's Mazepa (opera) and Le Corsaire (ballet). Mazepa is Tchaikovsky's opera from 1884 based on the Pushkin's poem Poltava. It focuses on the tragic love story between a young woman Maria (Maria Bayankina) and the much older Mazepa (Vladislav Sulimsky). This version of Le Corsaire, one of classical ballet's most famous pieces, features American Ballet Theatre guest artist Kimin Kim , ballet phenomenon Alina Somova and young prodigy dubbed the "Insta-Ballerina" by Dance Magazine, Maria Khoreva.

The U.S. launch of Marquee TV comes just under one year after its U.K. debut, with a more robust global rollout expected in 2020. For more information, visit www.marquee.tv.

ABOUT MARQUEE TV

Launched in 2018, Marquee TV (www.marquee.tv) is an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Serving up a world-class catalogue of contemporary and classic masterpieces, including dance, opera, music, theatre, and documentaries, Marquee TV has been designed for a growing digital audience of determined culture lovers and the arts-curious.

Founded by a team of media tech entrepreneurs who were also behind the BBC's iPlayer and the ground-breaking U.S. platform TenduTV, Marquee TV is available on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, Smart TVs and additional platforms. Premium subscription pricing in the U.S. is $8.99 a month or $89.99 for one year.

Learn more at https://www.marquee.tv/ and follow along @MarqueeArtsTV on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE Marquee TV

Related Links

https://www.marquee.tv

