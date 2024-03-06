Marques Smith Promoted to CEO & President of Hire Velocity

ATLANTA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and professional search solutions is thrilled to announce the promotion of Marques Smith from President to Chief Executive Officer and President, effective March 1, 2024.

Marques Smith, CEO & President, Hire Velocity

In his new role, Smith will be responsible for overseeing Hire Velocity's strategic direction, growth initiatives, and operations. Smith has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success since joining Hire Velocity in 2016 as Vice President of Finance. In March of 2018, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and then President in November 2021. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones, including expanding its service offerings, increasing its client base, and enhancing its market presence.

"I am honored to lead Hire Velocity as CEO and grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our talented team," said Smith. "I am excited about the future of Hire Velocity and look forward to further accelerating our growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Smith brings over 20 years of experience in the human capital industry to his new role. Prior to joining Hire Velocity, he held various leadership positions at leading staffing and recruiting firms, where he gained deep expertise in talent acquisition, workforce planning, and organizational development.

"Marques has been a driving force behind Hire Velocity's growth and success, and we are confident that he is the right person to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said John West, Chairman of Hire Velocity. "His passion for innovation, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision make him the ideal choice for this position."

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.

