Marquette Bank Awards 56 Scholarships to Local Students

"Marquette Bank is proud to invest in the future education of these students. Our scholarship recipients have all exceeded their volunteer service requirements and have shown their commitment to making a difference in their community," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "We wish them much success in college and beyond in their professional lives."

Since the scholarship program began during the 1967 -1968 school year, more than $3.4 million has been awarded to over 1,700 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships were awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Listed below are the 2019 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, High School and the institution he or she is planning to attend):

Blue Island

Emily Zarate of Blue Island ; Eisenhower High School; St. Xavier University

Bolingbrook

Firyal Khan of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; University of California – Los Angeles

Bridgeview

Ivette Zuniga of Bridgeview ; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Burbank

Evelyn Garcia of Burbank ; Reavis High School ; Western Illinois University

of ; ; Joshua Zavala of Burbank ; St. Laurence High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Calumet Park

Journey Jamison of Calumet Park ; Richards High School; Howard University

Chicago

Valery Pineda of Chicago (Archer Heights); Acero - Garcia High School ; DePaul University

of (Archer Heights); Acero - ; Chasatte Simeon of Chicago (Englewood); Air Force Academy High School; Governors State University

(Englewood); Air Force Academy High School; Laura Moya of Chicago (Back of the Yards); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Harold Washington College

of (Back of the Yards); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Brenda Gutierrez of Chicago (Little Village); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Dominican University

of (Little Village); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Chelsea Mejia of Chicago (Scottsdale); Bogan College Prep High School; St. Xavier University

of (Scottsdale); Bogan College Prep High School; Treasure McCraney of Chicago (Marquette Park); Catalyst Maria High School; College of St. Benedict - St John

of (Marquette Park); Catalyst Maria High School; - St John Sean Williams of Chicago (Beverly); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

of (Beverly); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Alexander Cinkus of Chicago ( Stickney ); Chicago Hope Academy; University of Illinois Chicago

of ( ); Chicago Hope Academy; Jennifer Martinez Ruiz of Chicago ( Gage Park ); Curie Metropolitan High School; Arrupe College of Loyola University

of ( ); Curie Metropolitan High School; Arrupe College of Kaiya Wheaten of Chicago (Beverly); De La Salle Institute; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

(Beverly); De La Salle Institute; Asia Jordan of Chicago ( Washington Park ); Eric Solorio Academy High School; Governors State University

of ( ); Eric Solorio Academy High School; Marialexandra Nunez of Chicago ( South Lawndale /Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; University of Illinois Chicago

( /Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; Cristina Hernandez of Chicago ( Gage Park ); Gage Park High School ; St. Olaf College

of ( ); ; Brianna Hernandez of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Hancock High School; University of Illinois – Urbana - Champaign

of (Chicago Lawn); Hancock High School; – - Michelle Halk-Williams of Chicago (West Englewood); Harper High School ; Robert Morris University

of (West Englewood); ; Brenda Diaz of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Hubbard High School; MacMurray College

of (Chicago Lawn); Hubbard High School; Cesar Guzman of Chicago ( South Lawndale /Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; University of Illinois - Chicago

of ( /Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Lashonda Ford of Chicago (Englewood); Johnson College Prep.; Eastern Michigan University

of (Englewood); Prep.; Luis Barrera (Brighton Park); Kelly High School ; Southern Illinois University

(Brighton Park); ; Michael Shell of Chicago (Clearing); Kennedy High School ; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

of (Clearing); ; Alyssa Almanza of Chicago (East Beverly); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Illinois State University

of (East Beverly); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Makenna Farrelly of Chicago (West Beverly); Marist High School ; University of Kentucky

of (West Beverly); ; Serena Echols of Chicago (Marquette Park); Morgan Park High School ; Spellman College

of (Marquette Park); ; Bianca Stachnik of Chicago (West Lawn); Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Illinois - Chicago

of (West Lawn); Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Michael Peck of Chicago (Ashburn); Mount Carmel High School; Gettysburg College

of (Ashburn); Mount Carmel High School; Yajaira Raygoza of Chicago (Little Village); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago

of (Little Village); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Arrupe College of Samera Franklin of Chicago ( West Pullman ); Percy L. Julian High School ; Northern Illinois University

of ( ); ; Paulina Delgadillo of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); St. Ignatius College Prep; Dominican University

of (Chicago Lawn); St. Ignatius College Prep; Victor Price of Chicago ( West Pullman ); Simeon Career Academy; Harris-Stowe State University

of ( ); Simeon Career Academy; Harris-Stowe State University Harlan Fuentes of Chicago (New City); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Savannah State University

of (New City); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Madeline Reese of Chicago ( Bridgeport ); Trinity High School ; Purdue University

of ( ); ; Sean Faulkner of Chicago ( Minshall Park ); Urban Prep.Academies – University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Cicero

Javier Montoya of Cicero ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Lake Forest College

Evergreen Park

Ryan Creevy of Evergreen Park ; Brother Rice High School; Marquette University

of ; Brother Rice High School; Emma O'Grady of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; Marquette University

of ; Evergreen Park High School; Jose Alencastro of Evergreen Park ; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; Dominican University

Hazel Crest

Jokon Cousett of Hazel Crest ; Leo Catholic High School ; Concordia St. Paul University

Hickory Hills

Danny Litton of Hickory Hills ; Chicago Christian High School; Emory University

of ; Chicago Christian High School; Alexander Filipek of Hickory Hills ; Stagg High School ; Illinois Institute of Technology

Lemont

Anna Goranski of Lemont; Lemont High School ; St. Louis University

Markham

Jasmine Johnston of Markham ; Tinley Park High School ; Illinois State University

Midlothian

Grace Flanagan of Midlothian : Oak Forest High School; Western Michigan University

New Lenox

Josephine Haas of New Lenox ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; Saint Mary's College

of ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; Matthew Cervan of New Lenox ; Providence Catholic High School; Marquette University

Oak Lawn

Angelica Rafacz of Oak Lawn ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Concordia University Chicago

of ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Chicago Jannah Yusuf of Oak Lawn ; Universal School; University of Illinois – Chicago

Orland Park

Jenna Shaheen of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; Michigan State University

of ; Sandburg High School; Justin Kamholz of Orland Park ; Andrew High School ; University of Wisconsin

Romeoville

Eduardo Castillo of Romeoville ; Romeoville High School; Columbia College Chicago

Worth

Samantha Witkowski of Worth; Shepard High School; University of Illinois – Chicago

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, where each quarter the bank focuses on a different area of need, including: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit www.emarquettebank.com.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing, and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customer's mobile, online and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

