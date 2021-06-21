Marquette Bank Awards 61 Scholarships to Local Students

ORLAND PARK, Ill., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, continued its half-century tradition of awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors. This year, the Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded individual scholarships of $2,500 to 61 graduating seniors from Chicagoland schools.

"Marquette Bank is proud to support these graduates as they take the next step in their education. These future community leaders and professionals have shown their commitment to service and to making a difference in their community," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Service to the community and making a difference are part of our culture at Marquette Bank. We look forward to helping our neighbors and neighborhoods bounce back stronger in the months ahead."

Since the scholarship program began during the 1968 school year, more than $3.7 million has been awarded to over 1,850 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships were awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Listed below are the 2021 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information includes Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, High School and the institution he or she is planning to attend):

Alsip

Eva Kozlowski of Alsip ; Shepard High School; Brown University

Blue Island

Ashlye Gonzalez of Blue Island ; Eisenhower High School; University of Illinois - Champaign Urbana

Bolingbrook

Madison Reed of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; Frostburg State University

Burbank

Thomas Dziwisz of Burbank ; Reavis High School ; DePaul University

Bridgeview

Alaa Kort of Oak Lawn ; Oak Lawn Community High School; University of Illinois at Chicago

Chicago

Lizbeth Carrillo of Chicago (West Lawn); Acero – Major Hector P Garcia MD High School; Roosevelt University

of (West Lawn); Acero – P Garcia MD High School; Jullian Cole of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Air Force Academy High School; Howard University

of (Chicago Lawn); Air Force Academy High School; Dulce Hernandez of Chicago (West Englewood); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Case Western University

(West Englewood); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Case Lilian Salgado-Hurtado of Chicago (Heart of Chicago ); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Loyola University Chicago

of (Heart of ); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Alisia Harris of Chicago (Ashburn); Bogan College Prep High School; Morgan State University

of (Ashburn); Bogan College Prep High School; Jimena Figueroa-Tejeda of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Catalyst Maria High School; St. Xavier University

of (Chicago Lawn); Catalyst Maria High School; Kelsey Meador of Chicago (Mount Greenwood); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; University of Southern California

of (Mount Greenwood); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Tyrah Taylor of Chicago ( North Lawndale ); Chicago Hope Academy; University of Notre Dame

of ( ); Chicago Hope Academy; Farran Moore of Chicago ( Homan Square ); Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; Bradley University

of ( ); Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; Adrian Villafranca of Chicago ( Garfield Ridge ); Curie Metropolitan High School; University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

of ( ); Curie Metropolitan High School; Samantha Brost of Chicago ( Bridgeport ); De La Salle Institute; Harold Washington College

of ( ); De La Salle Institute; Melissa Rios of Chicago (Scottsdale); Eric Solorio Academy High School; Columbia College Chicago

of (Scottsdale); Eric Solorio Academy High School; Melissa Reyes of Chicago (Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; Lincoln College of Technology

of (Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; of Technology Brandon Neal of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Gage Park High School ; St. Xavier University

of (Chicago Lawn); ; Amoni Midderhoff of Chicago (Ashburn); Goode Stem Academy High School; University of Illinois Chicago

(Ashburn); Goode Stem Academy High School; Sydney Shephard of Chicago (Clearing); Hancock High School; St. Xavier University

of (Clearing); Hancock High School; Yeshua Jessup of Chicago (Marquette Park); Harper High School ; Western Illinois University

of (Marquette Park); ; Angel Bazaldua of Chicago (West Lawn); Hubbard High School; DePaul University

of (West Lawn); Hubbard High School; Jesus Ramirez of Chicago (Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; University of Illinois Chicago

of (Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Caleb Jennings of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Johnson College Prep; Morehouse College

of (Chicago Lawn); Prep; Tanya Guel of Chicago (Brighton Park); Kelly High School ; Agnes Scott College

of (Brighton Park); ; Kevin Duong of Chicago ( Garfield Ridge ); Kennedy High School ; Bates College

of ( ); ; Damen Ward of Chicago (Auburn Gresham); Leo Catholic High School ; Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

of (Auburn Gresham); ; Montserrat Campa of Chicago (Scottsdale); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; University of Illinois Chicago

(Scottsdale); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Jahaira Rodriguez of Chicago ( Garfield Ridge ); Mansueto High School ; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

of ( ); ; Mia Gilliean of Chicago ( Eden Green ); Morgan Park High School ; Xavier University of Louisiana

of ( ); ; Daniela Sanchez of Chicago (Clearing); Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Illinois Chicago

of (Clearing); Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Kayla Booker of Chicago (Grand Boulevard); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Purdue University

of (Grand Boulevard); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Jayla Carradine of Chicago ( Roseland ); Percy L. Julian High School ; Georgia State University

of ( ); ; Jose Guzman of Chicago ( Cicero ); St. Ignatius College Prep; Loyola University Chicago

of ( ); St. Ignatius College Prep; Martese Perry of Chicago (Longwood Manor); Simeon Career Academy; Alambama A&M University

of (Longwood Manor); Simeon Career Academy; Alambama A&M University Roberto Gonzalez of Chicago (Canaryville); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Depaul University

of (Canaryville); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Dino Harrison of Chicago ( Park Manor ); Urban Prep. Academies – Englewood Campus; Illinois State University

Cicero

Emily Vargas of Cicero ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Dominican University

Evergreen Park

Dominic Amedio of Evergreen Park ; St. Laurence High School; St. Xavier University

of ; St. Laurence High School; Heidi Burke of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; St. Mary's College

Frankfort

Kendall Moss of Frankfort ; Lincoln-Way East High School ; Indiana Wesleyan University

Highland Park

Julia Witkowski of Highland Park ; Bremen High School; Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Lemont

Calista Chaidez of Lemont; Lemont High School ; Wheaton College

Midlothian

Skylar Gibbs of Midlothian ; Oak Forest High School; Aurora University

Mokena

Andrea Knepper of Mokena ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Oak Forest

Alexa Simonsis of Oak Forest ; Tinley Park High School ; Elmhurst University

Oak Lawn

Edgar Garcia of Oak Lawn ; Brother Rice High School; Brandeis University

of ; Brother Rice High School; Daniel McKeown of Oak Lawn ; Mount Carmel High School; Arizona State University

of ; Mount Carmel High School; Katharine Czech of Oak Lawn ; Richards High School; Purdue University

of ; Richards High School; Saul Garcia of Oak Lawn ; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; Villanova University

Orland Park

Katianne Soltys of Orland Park ; Providence Catholic High School; Indiana University

of ; Providence Catholic High School; Jamil Allan of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; Notre Dame University

Palos Heights

Maria Musso of Palos Heights ; Marist High School ; University of Tennessee

Palos Park

Jordan Drenth of Palos Park ; Chicago Christian High School; Indiana University

Romeoville

Ephratha Mulugeta of Romeoville ; Romeoville High School; University of Illinois Chicago

River Forest

Annabel Halloran of River Forest ; Trinity High School ; Boston College

Summit

Ashley Equihua of Summit ; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Tinley Park

Ayden Maza of Tinley Park ; Andrew High School ; University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign

; ; Aya Hilal of Tinley Park ; Universal School; Stanford University

Worth

Jumana Rahman of Worth; Stagg High School ; University of Illinois Chicago

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, where each quarter the bank focuses on a different area of need, including: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit: www.emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank offers a full range of consumer and business banking, home financing, business lending, insurance, investments, wealth management, estate planning and trust services. Marquette Bank is the only bank in Chicagoland to offer the FunRewards program, offers popular digital banking services and free access to over 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Marquette Bank has received 10 consecutive 'Outstanding' CRA ratings from federal regulators putting it in the top 1% of all banks nationwide.

Marquette Bank has 20 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.9 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information visit: www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

