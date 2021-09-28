Marquette Bank, Orland Park, Wins Excellence and Innovation BKD Award Presented by CBAI

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraig Lounsberry, president of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), and Bob Swartz, partner at BKD National Financial Services Group's Illinois office, announced that Marquette Bank, Orland Park, won for its entry: "We're in this Together: Pandemic Response – Supporting Local Restaurants & Recognizing Essential Workers." The award was presented at the Recognition Luncheon at CBAI's 47th Annual Convention & Expo on Saturday, September 25, at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Marquette Bank realized that local restaurants were hurting due to pandemic closures and essential workers were risking themselves to serve their communities. The bank purchased meals from local restaurant customers to deliver to area hospitals and police and fire stations. The bank regularly ordered meals for employees, as well, and gift cards were given to employees to celebrate anniversaries, for "lunch on the bank" days, and around the holidays in lieu of a holiday party. Local restaurant gift cards were also given to "Hometown Heroes," including healthcare workers, police/fire/first responders, and teachers. Restaurant gift cards were awarded as customer prizes for contests and a branch opening, to customers participating in the bank's survey, and to the bank's 60 scholarship recipients. In all, the bank purchased more than $98,000 in meals and gift cards from local restaurants. Marquette also coordinated emergency pandemic funds for community partners and hosted six mobile drive-through food pantries at their branch locations, which resulted in more than 6,000 30-pound boxes of food to feed local families in need.

Co-sponsored by CBAI and BKD, one of the 10 largest CPA and advisory firms in the United States, the award, now in its 23rd year, recognizes high-performing CBAI members that implement innovative ideas demonstrating a commitment to their employees, customers, shareholders and communities through exceptional programming.

Judges for the award included: Ray Altmix, First Southern Bank, Marion; Chuck Deters, Dieterich Bank, Effingham; Monica Dyson, Bank of Springfield; Marsha Johnston, Legence Bank, Eldorado; Jerry Runde, Teutopolis State Bank; Tim Schoon, Morton Community Bank; Jon Spitz, Washington Savings Bank, Effingham; Jeff Hammes, Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, Bourbonnais, Katie Ashworth, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., Carlinville, and Bill Wubben, Apple River State Bank.

About BKD, LLP

BKD is the top-tier U.S. CPA and advisory firm that delivers its experience and service with a deep understanding of your business, your needs and what it takes to improve your business performance. BKD's approximately 2,000 personnel, including approximately 250 partners, serve clients in all 50 states and internationally. To learn more, visit bkd.com.

About CBAI

One of the largest state banking associations in the nation, CBAI is a professional trade association representing 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 880 Illinois bank branches. Its members have nearly $80 billion in assets and employ approximately 17,000 individuals. CBAI, headquartered in Springfield, was founded in 1974 to exclusively represent and serve the community-banking profession. For more information, visit www.cbai.com.

About Marquette Bank

Marquette Bank opened its doors for business May 12, 1945, with a philosophy and commitment to provide financial services to meet the savings and borrowing needs of the southwest Chicagoland area communities. Today, Marquette Bank has 23 offices located throughout the Chicagoland area, including 20 banking centers, two loan production offices, and a corporate administrative center. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT). With assets more than $1.9 billion, Marquette Bank is one of the few remaining privately-held, locally-owned financial institutions in Chicagoland. Find out more about Marquette Bank online at www.emarquettebank.com or by calling 1-888-254-9500.

