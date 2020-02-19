Marquette National Corporation Reports Higher Earnings for 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today reported net income of $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was a $5.3 million, or a 50% increase over the $10.4 million earned in 2018. Earnings per common share for the year increased 52% to $3.56, as compared to $2.34 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company's 2019 return on average tangible equity was 13.0% compared to 9.3% in the prior year.

Total assets increased by $101 million, or 6%, to $1.670 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.569 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total loans increased by $29 million, or 2%, to $1.202 billion as compared to $1.173 billion at the end of the prior year. Total deposits increased by $82 million, or 6%, to $1.374 billion as compared to $1.292 billion at the end of 2018.

Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman & CEO, said, "the appreciation of the Company's equity portfolio in 2019 was the primary reason for improved consolidated earnings for the year."

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified bank holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has 21 branches located in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. For more information, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNAT/quote.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business, including Basel III, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations issued thereunder; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (x) changes in accounting policies and practices. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

For more information:

Paul Eckroth

EVP & CFO

708-364-9011

peckroth@emarquettebank.com

Marquette National Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





















































Balance Sheet



























Percent







12/31/19

12/31/18

Change



















Total assets

$1,670,029

$1,569,338

6%

Total loans, net

1,188,297

1,160,312

2%

Total deposits

1,373,954

1,292,117

6%

Total stockholders' equity 163,477

149,245

10%



















Shares outstanding 4,419,114

4,421,934

0%

Book value per share $36.99

$33.75

10%

Tangible book value per share $28.99

$25.76

13%

















Operating Results



















Years Ended December 31,

Percent







2019

2018

Change



















Net interest income $49,234

$49,637

-1%

Provision for loan losses 1,640

870

89%

Realized securities gains, net 798

83

*

Unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities and ETFs 8,041

(105)

*

Other income

16,879

15,524

9%

Other expense

51,958

50,101

4%

Income tax expense 5,637

3,720

52%

Net income

15,717

10,448

50%



















Basic income per share $3.56

$2.34

52%

Weighted average shares outstanding 4,419,187

4,468,064

-1%



















Return on average common equity 15.9%

16.1%

-1%

Return on average tangible common equity 20.8%

21.1%

-1%



















Cash dividends declared per share $1.00

$0.64

56%



















Comprehensive income $18,739

$9,935

89%





































* Not meaningful













SOURCE Marquette National Corporation