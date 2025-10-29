Marquez Medical Aesthetic Showcasing EXOMIND Technology for Mental and Physical Health

Spotlighting EXOMIND During National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

HIALEAH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals seeking a noninvasive treatment for depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, insomnia and brain fog may benefit from EXOMIND, a new brain stimulation treatment now available at Marquez Medical Aesthetic in Hialeah. Research shows EXOMIND users report improved emotional behavior, resilience and cognitive functioning, and may experience a reduction in addictive behaviors related to binge eating, and nicotine or alcohol use.

Marquez Medical Aesthetic, a health and wellness practice devoted to personalized, nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, is now offering EXOMIND – an FDA-cleared, medication-free treatment that boosts mental health and emotional wellness. This treatment represents a unique opportunity for eligible patients seeking advanced mental wellness solutions.

"More than one in five adults in the U.S. struggle with mental illness," said Julian Marquez, M.D., a family medicine physician and owner of Marquez Medical Aesthetic. "Our mission is to help people feel their best inside and out. EXOMIND has been transformative for our patients, offering real relief and empowering them to get back to creating their healthiest, most fulfilling lives."

EXOMIND utilizes a patented ExoTMS™ technology that is an effective, comfortable and noninvasive approach that stimulates the brain's frontal cortex, the area responsible for emotions and cognitive function. By activating critical neural pathways, EXOMIND helps restore healthy brain activity and enhances neural connectivity, supporting improved mental wellness.

Marquez Medical Aesthetic is a bilingual clinic, with practitioners who are fluent in both English and Spanish. The center also offers comprehensive aesthetic treatments, including injectables such as BOTOX, filler (nasolabial folds and lips), laser hair removal, Geneo 3-in-1 facial, IV vitamin therapy, dermabrasion and microdermabrasion, laser vein/nail fungus removal, pellet therapy for hormonal imbalance and microneedling with PRP.

Marquez Medical Aesthetic is offering a $1,200 discount off an EXOMIND package of six sessions through April 2026. For more information, call (305) 512-3538 or visit www.marquez-exomind.com and www.mmaskincare.com.

SOURCE Marquez Medical Aesthetic