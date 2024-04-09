ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS), is best known for his contributions to two consecutive Super Bowl wins with the Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond pro sports, he is an entrepreneur and passionate advocate fostering local communities and creativity. On Friday, April 12, 2024, MVS will host a first-of-its-kind fashion experience called LUXE Fashion Fest.

LUXE Fashion Fest will boast a formal runway show featuring both fresh and legacy faces in design, as well as sponsorship activations and a customized after party experience. The event will occur in St. Petersburg, Florida, as a nod to the founder's home town.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion and Entrepreneur, Launches Runway Experience 'LUXE Fashion Fest' Post this

This year's LUXE Fashion Fest runway lineup highlights six dynamic designers from across the United States. In addition to MVS' own, SIK Selection, Los Angeles' Andre Emery and Natalie Yousefi, New York City's Mena and Laurenelle, as well as Florida-local, Muse by Pablo. These designers have been spotted on an extensive list of celebrities including Carmelo Anthony, Nicole Miller, Lil Nas X, Migos, Ice Spice, Manuel Turing, Noah Cyrus, Kiana Ledé, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, and more.

Legacy fashion brand, Express, is also delighted to partner with MVS on Luxe Fashion Fest as the presenting sponsor for this unique runway experience. Their capsule initiative with SIK Selection pilots new momentum to create confidence and inspire self-expression with the dreamers, doers and designers of now. The exclusive collection features graphic tees and tanks and will be showcased in an immersive brand pop-up experience with Craft-Tee, where attendees can customize products right off the runway with the design of their choice to style and take home.

The show will be styled by celebrity stylist and fashion icon, Toreno Winn. Consistently seen in Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Numeró, Flaunt, Vogue, PFW, NYFW –Toreno is a highly relevant part of the fashion and wearable-art conversation. LUXE Fashion Fest will also be featuring creative installations–including a highlight from multi-disciplinary artist and Gucci Changemaker, Marcus Williams, aka Maison L$PA.

The evening boasts celebrity talent, and attendees include hosts Shaquem Griffin, Matt Dillon, and Abby Labar, as well as guests Jet Mckinnon—The Mayor, Justin Reid, Abby Berner, Preston Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Carlton Davis III, Rayshawn Jenkins, Chloe Jackson, Donovan Smith. The evening will also have a feature performance by hip-hop artist, Dave East.

This is an invite-only event with limited space. To request media access, secure a space, or to apply for 2025 designer consideration, please go to luxefashionfest.com .

Media Contact:

Julianne Elise Beffa

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquez Valdes-Scantling (NFL Player, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion)