Marquis Introduces Its First Botanical-Inspired Flavor, Lemon Lavender, to Drive Rapid Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis , the Los Angeles-based innovative beverage brand helping people rethink how they drink caffeine with deliciously refreshing, lightly-caffeinated sparkling sips, today announced the debut of its first botanical-inspired flavor, Lemon Lavender . Addressing consumers' demand for a luxurious, organic flavor profile that is light and crisp, Lemon Lavender joins the brand's portfolio as part of its aggressive growth strategy to stay ahead of the curve in the beverage space by keeping consumers engaged with fresh additions. Following the launch of Pineapple Passion in early 2023, Marquis experienced 75% growth in total sales in Q1 of this year compared to the same time last year, sparking a new best-seller in its lineup. Now, Marquis introduces a posh botanical blend ahead of summer for those looking to mindfully enjoy a revitalizing, balanced caffeinated sip, with only a fraction of the amount of caffeine other beverages have.

With 2023 trend reports noting lavender as a popular flavor for those looking to food and beverage options as a form of self-care, the botanical's delicate taste and calming qualities are a welcome addition to aid in supporting overall well-being, both mentally and physically1. This uptick in botanical interest amongst consumers alongside Marquis' own brand fans inspired the latest launch, creating a whole new category for the brand that goes beyond its current fruit-forward lineup.

"We started experimenting with different combinations of botanical-inspired flavors in early 2022 because we knew consumers increasingly wanted to explore new profiles that evoke a sense of relaxation and opulence," said Christopher Lai, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marquis. "Everyone wants to feel rich and famous, so we created a light, lush beverage with Lemon Lavender that channels the emotion of exclusivity through inclusivity. Consumers can escape to Beverly Hills with the crack of a can and enjoy life's lavish offerings with a single sip."

As a nod to the city Marquis was born out of, Lemon Lavender is curated for Los Angeles natives and beverage lovers across the country who care about what they're putting up in their bodies. Unlike any other flavor on the shelf, Lemon Lavender is one of the first energizing options that combines soothing lavender and citrus-forward lemon to create a balanced lift at a carefully-calibrated 100mg of caffeine per can, with no sugar, calories, or net carbs. The flavor is not only crafted with calming ingredients that appeal to consumers looking at beverage options for function, but the pastel purple can evokes a luxe feel that appeals to those making mindful choices when shopping the beverage aisle.

"As a Los Angeles-based brand with an affinity for the people who make up our beautifully diverse city, we wanted to create a new flavor that spoke to not only what Angelenos are craving, but also opens the door to an even broader audience across the country," said Zach Volpo, Director of Marketing at Marquis. "Lemon Lavender's purely organic flavor and sleek purple can are exactly what consumers are looking for when discovering their new favorite beverage, and it couldn't come at a more perfect time ahead of summer."

Disrupting the functional beverage space with clean, energizing beverages, Marquis created the first of its kind, tri-blend of caffeine that combines yerba mate with green coffee and green tea. This unique USDA Organic formula provides a balanced lift without the ups and downs of most caffeinated drinks, serving every type of consumer for any time of day.

Lemon Lavender is available online at drinkmarquis.com for $34.99 per 12-pack. Marquis is also available in a variety of crafted, sparkling organic fruit flavors in select stores nationwide and online, including Pineapple Passion, Lychee Peach, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger and Super Berry. Packed with 100% of essential B Vitamins, four different antioxidants, and more Vitamin C than an orange, these beverages stand out as some of the most functional caffeinated drinks on the market. Each can of Marquis is also made with certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten-Free ingredients.

Marquis is an innovative beverage brand based in Los Angeles that aims to change the way we drink caffeine. Founded in 2010, brothers-in-law Christopher Lai and Danny Huang realized their caffeine and sugar consumption from energy drinks was unsustainable and needed a change. They created Marquis, a plant-based caffeinated refreshment containing 100mg of organic caffeine from a proprietary blend of Yerba Mate, Green Coffee, and Green Tea. The formula delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, 100% of Vitamin C, and four different types of antioxidants. Available in Super Berry, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, Lychee Peach, Pineapple Passion, and Lemon Lavender, each can of Marquis is made with certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-Free ingredients, containing no sugar, calories, or net carbs. Marquis offers a better way to caffeinate for every occasion – whether it be to replace a second cup of coffee, a boost for the morning, or as an evening cocktail mixer. All flavors are available in select retailers nationwide and online at drinkmarquis.com and Amazon. Marquis is a certified Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and also a member of 1% for the Planet.

