Marquis MD to Bring Premium Concierge Medicine to Boca Raton, Florida

Addressing the growing demand for personalized healthcare and physician dissatisfaction with traditional models, Marquis MD will launch a physician-designed, hospitality-driven medical company this August to redefine patient care.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis MD, a premium concierge medicine company, announces that its first practice will open at 660 Glades Road, Suite 460, Boca Raton, FL this August. This innovative approach introduces a physician-designed primary care model focused on building strong relationships with members and expertly guiding them through their health journeys.

Marquis MD aims to directly overcome the pervasive limitations and frustrations of traditional healthcare, such as long wait times, rushed appointments, and limited physician access, by offering a member-first philosophy from its thoughtfully designed space to dedicated care teams, streamlined systems, and comprehensive follow-up protocols.

"Marquis MD was created to deliver a truly seamless, personalized healthcare experience for every member, directly addressing the frustrations of the current system. Our mission is to guide members through every step of their healthcare journey with attentive, individualized care, ensuring their needs are always paramount," said Bharath Thankavel, Chief Medical Officer of Marquis MD.

"While concierge medicine solved the access problem, Marquis MD goes significantly further. Our physicians have the time to know their members — not just their charts — fostering a truly foundational relationship for genuinely better care. Every detail of Marquis MD meticulously built to protect that vital connection," said Pamela Westberg, Chief Operating Officer of Marquis MD.

In a market where the average primary care physician manages 2,500 patients and appointments last mere minutes, Marquis MD offers a transformative solution to the inefficiencies of conventional primary care, providing residents of Boca Raton with unparalleled access to personalized medical attention.

How It Works: A model designed for seamless care

Marquis MD functions on an annual membership fee structure, providing members with a dedicated Concierge Care Coordinator and direct access to physicians around the clock. The goal is to remove common barriers to effective healthcare, facilitating seamless care coordination, immediate access, and thorough follow-ups for a truly integrated health experience.

Key Capabilities:

Same-Day Appointments: Guaranteed immediate access for urgent needs.

Unlimited Unhurried Visits: Extended appointment times allowing for comprehensive discussions.

24/7 Direct Physician Access: Urgent medical advice available anytime, anywhere.

Dedicated Concierge Care Coordinator: Manages referrals, lab follow-ups, and care logistics.

In-Office Labs: Delivers same-day results for most tests.

Personalized Follow-Up: Physicians provide a personal call after every visit, at every membership level.

Marquis MD Pediatrics: Integrated concierge care for children within the same practice, ensuring continuity and unified family care.

Advanced Diagnostics (Signature level): Includes multi-cancer early detection screening, echocardiogram, genetic testing, and longevity protocols.

Physician Presence During Hospitalization (Signature level): Enhanced advocacy and coordination during hospital stays.

Marquis MD offers three membership levels.

Marquis Select provides the full concierge foundation, including unlimited visits, in-office labs, and 24/7 physician access.

Marquis Signature adds advanced diagnostics including multi-cancer early detection screening, echocardiogram, genetic testing, longevity protocols, and physician presence during hospitalization.

Marquis Reserve, the highest membership level offers uncompromising attention at every turn and is available by invitation only.

One annual membership fee covers all included services. Non-membership services are billed directly to members' insurance.

Marquis MD Pediatrics: one family, one practice, one standard

The Boca Raton location will also offer Marquis MD Pediatrics, bringing the same standard of concierge care to children. Parents and children are seen in the same practice, with physicians who coordinate directly with one another. Families receive unified access, continuity, and attention across generations, with no need to navigate separate systems or explain their history twice.

A growing category with durable demand

The U.S. concierge medicine market was valued at $6.7 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.37 percent through 2030, according to Grand View Research. Growth is driven by an aging affluent population, rising dissatisfaction with conventional primary care, and physicians seeking an alternative to volume-based medicine.

Boca Raton has one of the highest concentrations of affluent households in South Florida, and its residents consistently demand premium service across every category. Marquis MD's 660 Glades Road location will place the practice at the center of that market.

Membership availability

Marquis Select and Marquis Signature memberships are open for enrollment. Prospective members are encouraged to begin a conversation with a Marquis MD membership consultant before the practice opens, as enrollment is limited by design.

Explore Marquis MD's premium concierge services and membership options at marquismd.com.

About Marquis MD

Marquis MD is a premium concierge medicine company whose first practice will be located at 660 Glades Road, Suite 460, Boca Raton, Florida. The company offers three membership levels — Marquis Select, Marquis Signature, and Marquis Reserve (invitation only) — with unlimited unhurried visits, same-day availability, 24/7 physician access, and a dedicated Concierge Care Coordinator. Marquis MD Pediatrics extends the same standard of care to children, allowing families to be served within a single, coordinated practice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the use cases?

Individuals Seeking Proactive Health Management: For those desiring a preventative and personalized approach to their long-term health.

Families Desiring Coordinated Care: For parents who want their children's healthcare integrated with their own, ensuring seamless communication between physicians.

Active Seniors: For individuals who value premium, accessible, and comprehensive medical services that exceed traditional offerings.

Patients Dissatisfied with Traditional Healthcare: For anyone experiencing long wait times, rushed appointments, or a lack of personal connection with their primary care provider.

Q: What makes Marquis MD different?

Physician-Designed Model: Built from the ground up by medical professionals to optimize patient care, not just layer concierge features onto existing, flawed systems.

Hospitality-Driven Approach: Every detail, from the innovative design to member interactions, prioritizes comfort, convenience, and unparalleled service.

Focus on Relationships: Physicians have the time to genuinely know members, fostering a deeper understanding beyond medical charts.

Comprehensive Care Coordinators: A dedicated Concierge Care Coordinator streamlines all aspects of medical logistics.

Integrated Pediatric Care: Unique offering providing seamless, high-standard care for entire families under one roof. Families have the flexibility to choose the level of concierge service that best fits individual needs, from foundational to invitation-only Reserve care.

Q: What is Marquis MD?**

A: Marquis MD is a premium, physician-designed concierge medicine company whose first practice will be located in Boca Raton, Florida, offering personalized, relationship-based primary care with enhanced access and comprehensive services through an annual membership model.

Q: Where will Marquis MD be located?**

A: Marquis MD's first location will be at 660 Glades Road, Suite 460, Boca Raton, Florida.

Q: What are the benefits of Marquis MD concierge medicine?**

A: Benefits include same-day appointments, unlimited unhurried visits, 24/7 direct physician access, a dedicated Concierge Care Coordinator, in-office labs with fast results, personalized follow-up, and integrated pediatric care.

Q: Does Marquis MD offer pediatric care?**

A: Yes, Marquis MD Pediatrics provides the same high standard of concierge care for children, allowing families to receive unified and coordinated medical services within the same practice.

Q: How is Marquis MD different from traditional concierge doctors?**

A: Marquis MD is distinct because its model was created from the ground up by physicians, focusing on a deeply integrated, hospitality-driven experience rather than simply adding concierge features to a traditional model. It emphasizes physician-member relationships and comprehensive care coordination as its core foundation.

SOURCE Marquis MD