Marquis Multifamily Property Near Los Angeles' Staples Center Sold and Financed by Walker & Dunlop

OLiVE DTLA features modern styling and best-in-class amenities, including a pool, fully equipped fitness center with Peloton bikes, rooftop sundeck, outdoor theater, grilling stations, and a fire pit. The community offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units, as well as loft-style apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows. Premium finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and in-unit washers and dryers.

For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our Driven by Insight information center.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

