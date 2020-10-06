Marquis Software Deploys the Highest Level of Biometric Security by Using Aware's Knomi® for Face + Voice Authentication

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, today announced that Marquis Software is leveraging Aware's Knomi in the authentication of offenders in Arkansas. Through Marquis' solution, more than 10,000 offender identities have been authenticated with Aware's Knomi mobile biometric authentication solution featuring face and voice liveness detection.

Marquis Software understands the critical nature of the need for multi-factor authentication when security is paramount. As a provider of software used in offender management, Marquis leverages Aware's Knomi in the authentication of offenders in Arkansas. Offenders must check-in with their parole or probation officers online, according to the terms of their case. Knomi enables multifactor authentication with the convenience of mobile biometrics during that check-in to ensure a strong, difficult to repudiate, passwordless authentication. Which means the offender can simply use their smart phone to confirm their location in an irrefutable way—their face, their voice, their phone, location and time.

"We are delighted to be using Aware's solution within our eOMIS® offering," said Ben Harrell, Director of Sales and Marketing at Marquis Software. "In our InTouch mobile application, we must have the highest possible security to ensure that the person checking in as the offender is, in fact, the offender. The ability for Knomi to give us separate scores for face and voice recognition, and a fused score combining the two, gives us that peace of mind. Additionally, COVID-19 has limited the capability for in-person transactions, but Knomi has enabled us to transition from a previously required in-person enrollment, and transform to a trusted, non-proctored mobile enrollment capability."

Harrell continued, "We were impressed with how easy it was to implement Knomi, too—it was only a couple of weeks from our purchase to when we had it up and running. We're excited to have a provider we can trust in Aware."

Aware Introduces Voice Enhancements with Release of Knomi 2.11

Aware also announced today that it has released an enhancement to its voice authentication and speaker recognition capability within its Knomi offering. Earlier this year, Aware combined facial recognition with speaker recognition in its Knomi 2.6 offering, taking the platform from one capability to a dual authentication capability with more security and convenience.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, and more organizations are turning to biometrics to add identity security while reducing friction, it's critical that technologies keep up and evolve as well. The release of Knomi 2.11 capitalizes on Knomi's ability to eliminate friction in the user experience when detecting liveness for face and voice, and elevates the dual-authentication capability of Knomi 2.6 to the exceptional performance required by current times. Today's announcement is the latest example of Aware's leadership in disruptive innovation: constantly pushing the boundaries of its work.

"We are excited to build on this unique product that combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and easy to use passwordless solution to meet our customers' needs," said Rob Mungovan, Aware's chief commercial officer. "Managing digital identities without compromising privacy or user experience is key commitment of ours, and these voice enhancements to Knomi helps us to deliver on these promises – especially in today's evolving threat landscape."

Knomi is a mobile biometric authentication framework that applies a variety of biometric algorithms to enable more secure and convenient mobile enrollment, onboarding and passwordless authentication experience. Its web services and mobile device SDKs work in concert to perform biometric capture, seamless liveness detection and matching, for face and voice.

About Marquis Software

Marquis Software is the industry's leading provider of Offender Management Systems. For over 38 years, they have pioneered the enterprise-wide automation of corrections software. Their comprehensive electronic Offender Management Information System (eOMIS®) offers unsurpassed solutions for Inmate Management, Electronic Health Records, and Community Supervision. eOMIS® has been implemented in eight state Department of Corrections and in over 20 county jails.

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.



