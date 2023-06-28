Marquis Who's Who Highlights 75 Emerging Leaders in America

These 75 rising pioneers are recognized for their trailblazing efforts to shape America's future

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the first half of 2023's Maker's List by releasing the 75 Emerging Leaders in America list. The Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker's List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"The first half of 2023 has been wrought with novel ideologies across varied industries, including the creative arts, medicine, business, science, technology, academia, law, politics, architecture and philanthropy," said Lisa Diamond, administrator of the Maker's List. "Among all these ideas is the ubiquitous notion that humankind must keep moving forward, advancing across time to build upon the world in even grander, more robust ways." Diamond continued, "In this segment of the Maker's List, we endeavor to highlight emerging pioneers of the modern era – trailblazers whose efforts in their industries have not just begun changing America but will continue to shape the professional landscape for years to come."

The 75 Emerging Leaders in America list includes:

Dustin T. Duncan, ScD : Duncan is a social and spatial epidemiologist who serves as a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University . Focusing his research on geographic factors that influence population health and health disparities, particularly regarding the sexual health of minority men and transgender women of color in New York City , Chicago and the Deep South, he also serves as the director of Columbia University's Spatial Epidemiology Laboratory. Furthermore, he maintains an interest in HIV epidemiology, sleep epidemiology, and the epidemiology of COVID-19 and monkeypox on local, national and global scales among marginalized populations. Duncan's research has been cited in the U.S. News & World Report, The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN, as well as in over 200 scientific articles, book chapters and books. Duncan received the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health Emerging Award in 2019 and the Columbia University Irving Medical Center Mentor of the Year Award in 2020.

: Duncan is a social and spatial epidemiologist who serves as a professor of epidemiology at . Focusing his research on geographic factors that influence population health and health disparities, particularly regarding the sexual health of minority men and transgender women of color in , and the Deep South, he also serves as the director of Spatial Epidemiology Laboratory. Furthermore, he maintains an interest in HIV epidemiology, sleep epidemiology, and the epidemiology of COVID-19 and monkeypox on local, national and global scales among marginalized populations. Duncan's research has been cited in the U.S. News & World Report, The Washington Post, The and CNN, as well as in over 200 scientific articles, book chapters and books. Duncan received the T.H. of Public Health Emerging Award in 2019 and the Irving Medical Center Mentor of the Year Award in 2020. Gunisha Kaur, MD, MA : Kaur is an anesthesiologist focused on human rights who serves as an associate professor of anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. She has also thrived as the founding director of the Human Rights Impact Laboratory, co-medical director of the Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights, program director of the Anesthesiology Global Health Fellowship and director of the Anesthesiology Global Health Initiative. Focusing her research on the clinical care of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, particularly regarding chronic pain in torture survivors, the mental health of displaced children and the trafficking of young women in refugee camps, Kaur has been awarded by the National Institutes of Health, Cornell University , and the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research. She was selected as an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine in 2022.

: Kaur is an anesthesiologist focused on human rights who serves as an associate professor of anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. She has also thrived as the founding director of the Human Rights Impact Laboratory, co-medical director of the Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights, program director of the Anesthesiology Global Health Fellowship and director of the Anesthesiology Global Health Initiative. Focusing her research on the clinical care of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, particularly regarding chronic pain in torture survivors, the mental health of displaced children and the trafficking of young women in refugee camps, Kaur has been awarded by the National Institutes of Health, , and the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research. She was selected as an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine in 2022. Pascale Sablan : Sablan is an architect and advocate of women's rights in the professional arena, particularly women of color. She is the 315 th Black woman architect to attain licensure in the United States and serves as associate principal and co-lead of the Adjaye Associates New York studio. Representing local and national events and educational facilities, Sablan was selected by AMHE, a Haitian humanitarian organization, to lead the architectural project of a new school campus in Haiti to replace the school that was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake. Sablan founded Beyond the Built Environment, LLC, addressing disparities in the profession through engagement, elevation, education and collaboration. The president of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), Sablan earned the Whitney M. Young Jr. Award, the AIA Young Architects Award, the New York Center for Architecture Emerging Professional Award, and the NOMA Member of the Year Award.

: Sablan is an architect and advocate of women's rights in the professional arena, particularly women of color. She is the 315 Black woman architect to attain licensure in and serves as associate principal and co-lead of the Adjaye Associates New York studio. Representing local and national events and educational facilities, Sablan was selected by AMHE, a Haitian humanitarian organization, to lead the architectural project of a new school campus in to replace the school that was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake. Sablan founded Beyond the Built Environment, LLC, addressing disparities in the profession through engagement, elevation, education and collaboration. The president of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), Sablan earned the Award, the AIA Young Architects Award, the New York Center for Architecture Emerging Professional Award, and the NOMA Member of the Year Award. Pedro Pascal : Pascal is a film and television actor who, after nearly 20 years of accepting small roles, rose to prominence for his portrayal of Oberyn Martell in the HBO series "Game of Thrones." Following this success, he held a supporting role as Javier Peña in the Netflix series "Narcos" and has since starred as the title character in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Since 2023, Pascal has gained international acclaim for playing Joel Miller in the HBO series "The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 video game of the same title. Now recognized as a viral media icon and staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Pascal was listed among the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME magazine in 2023. He won the Best Hero category at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as Best Duo alongside co-star Bella Ramsey .

: Pascal is a film and television actor who, after nearly 20 years of accepting small roles, rose to prominence for his portrayal of Oberyn Martell in the HBO series "Game of Thrones." Following this success, he held a supporting role as Javier Peña in the Netflix series "Narcos" and has since starred as the title character in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Since 2023, Pascal has gained international acclaim for playing in the HBO series "The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 video game of the same title. Now recognized as a viral media icon and staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Pascal was listed among the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME magazine in 2023. He won the Best Hero category at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as Best Duo alongside co-star . Tim Scott : Scott is a politician who serves as the junior United States senator from South Carolina . As one of 11 African Americans to serve in the Senate and the first to have served in both chambers of Congress, Scott recently declared his candidacy to run for United States president in May 2023 , representing the Republican Party. Earlier appointments prior to entering the Senate included work as an insurance agent and financial advisor, including ownership of an insurance agency, Tim Scott Allstate . He later served in the South Carolina General Assembly and represented South Carolina's First Congressional District before being appointed to the United States Senate in 2013. While running for the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott became the first Republican African American state representative in South Carolina in over 100 years.

The full 75 Emerging Leaders in America list is below, sorted by industry:

Advertising, Marketing, Public Relations, Retail and Sales

Austin Groesser

Dave Makin

Liz Taylor

Nandini Jammi

Ryan Cohen and Michael Day

and Taelor Owen

Architecture, Arts, Design, Entertainment and Media

Amanda Gorman

Finneas Baird O'Connell

Halle Bailey

Jenna Ortega

Jennifer Corbett

Joshua Kaplan , Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski

, and Alex Mierjeski Kate Orff

Madeleine Bennett

Maggie Betts

Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson

Pascale Sablan

Pedro Pascal

Quinta Brunson

Tony Khan

Business Services, Consulting, Entrepreneurs, Finance and Insurance

Antonio White

Ashley Kuhn

Christian Smalls

Dan Fleyshman

Justin Kamine

Kyle Vogt

Linda Rendle

Marissa Mayer

Ray Martinez

Education

Brandon Brown, PhD, MPH

Caitlin Garvey

Dustin T. Duncan, ScD

Michael Libunao-Macalintal

Sidney H. Hankerson, MD, MBA

Swathi Arur , PhD

Engineering, Pharmaceuticals, Science, Technology and Transportation

Brad Bao

Greg Wilson Mantilla, PhD

Hillary Aton, PE

Kevin Parker

Matthew D. Hellmann

Robert "RJ" Scaringe

Sam Altman

Stacy Brown-Philpot

Tim Sylvester

Vivian Chu

Government, Law, Law Enforcement and Military

Alvin Bragg

Josh Lafazan

Katie Porter

Keechant Sewell

Krista Osborne (Staff Sgt.)

Pete Buttigieg

Spencer Cox

Tim Scott

Health and Wellness

Alina Mehrle

Ami S. Bhatt , MD, PhD

, MD, PhD Gunisha Kaur, MD, MA

Kristina Saffran

Troy Bannister

Ziad Obermeyer

Hospitality and Leisure

Billy J. Watterson and Sean Watterson

Bryce Young

Charlie Mitchell

Spencer Torkelson

Stephanie Ricca

Nonprofit and Social Services

Audrey Gruss

Eric Louis Power

Jimmy ("MrBeast") Donaldson

Kristina McKean

Maggie Kane

Marcella Gilbert

Mary Zhu

Michael Gingerich and Tom Kaden

Sara Abdel

Stefano Castro

Walla Elsheikh

For more information about Marquis Who's Who, please visit www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who