Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the First Quarter of 2026
News provided byMarquis Who's Who
Mar 12, 2026, 12:15 ET
The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals
UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the first quarter of 2026. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the first quarter of 2026:
January 2026
Eugene C. Adee
Captain (Ret.)
Southwest Airlines
Albert K. Chin, MD
Co-Founder, Chief Innovation Officer
Orare Medsystems
James Eade
Author, Podcast Producer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
The Eade Foundation
Allan P. Gold, PhD, NCSP
District Psychologist (Ret.)
Reed Union School District
Nancy L. Yang
Artist, Past President
Pastel Association of Taiwan
February 2026
Renée Edelman
Senior Vice President
Daniel J. Edelman Holdings, Inc.
Col. Raymond M. Hawkins, MDiv
Pastor, Chaplain (Ret.)
United States Air Force, Occupational Chaplains of America, Hospice
Sanford L. Moskowitz, PhD
Full Professor
College of St. Benedict and St. John's University
Darius E. A. Reid
Co-Founder
Reid and Bethea Group
David S. Warren
Director of Risk Identification
Royal Bank of Canada
March 2026
Michael D. Grogan
Deputy Sheriff
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office
Daniel E. Jolly, DDS
Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio
Susan Matorin, MS, LCSW
Senior Lecturer of Social Work in Psychiatry
Weill Cornell Medicine
Ryan P. Murrin
Director of Corporate Finance
Boomi, LP
Carol S. Spalding, EdD
President
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
About Marquis Who's Who®
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.
SOURCE Marquis Who's Who
Share this article