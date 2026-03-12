Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the First Quarter of 2026

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the first quarter of 2026. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the first quarter of 2026:

January 2026

Eugene C. Adee

Captain (Ret.)

Southwest Airlines

Albert K. Chin, MD

Co-Founder, Chief Innovation Officer

Orare Medsystems

James Eade

Author, Podcast Producer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The Eade Foundation

Allan P. Gold, PhD, NCSP

District Psychologist (Ret.)

Reed Union School District

Nancy L. Yang

Artist, Past President

Pastel Association of Taiwan

February 2026

Renée Edelman

Senior Vice President

Daniel J. Edelman Holdings, Inc.

Col. Raymond M. Hawkins, MDiv

Pastor, Chaplain (Ret.)

United States Air Force, Occupational Chaplains of America, Hospice

Sanford L. Moskowitz, PhD

Full Professor

College of St. Benedict and St. John's University

Darius E. A. Reid

Co-Founder

Reid and Bethea Group

David S. Warren

Director of Risk Identification

Royal Bank of Canada

March 2026

Michael D. Grogan

Deputy Sheriff

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Daniel E. Jolly, DDS

Chief Forensic Odontologist

Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Susan Matorin, MS, LCSW

Senior Lecturer of Social Work in Psychiatry

Weill Cornell Medicine

Ryan P. Murrin

Director of Corporate Finance

Boomi, LP

Carol S. Spalding, EdD

President

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

