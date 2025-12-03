Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 25 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2025:

October 2025

Jessica C. Ashley, MA

Chief Executive Officer, Founder

JC & Ashley Counseling, LLC

Patricia L. Busk, PhD

Professor

University of San Francisco

Austin T. Fragomen, Jr.

Chairman Emeritus, Lawyer

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP

Mikhail "Misha" A. Gebhardt

Workforce Management Division, FEMA Corps Section

FEMA

Laurel Anne Morton

Retired Educator

Arcadia Unified School District

Andrew Pagsisihan, MBA

Chief Operating Officer

All Care Provider

James H. Philip, MD

Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist, Director of Anesthesia Bioengineering, Brigham & Women's Hospital

President, Med Man Simulations

Kyriacos Chris Skevas, CPA

Owner, Founder

Kyriacos Chris Skevas, CPA PLLC

Jewel Montgomery Smay, MD, MBA

President, Chief Executive Officer

Montgomery Anesthesia Service

Huey P. Soileau

Owner

Soileau's Tire Pros

November 2025

Joseph P. Babits

US Securities Counsel Global (Retired)

Shell USA, Inc.

Solomon Benni

Executive Director

e-Data Experts, Inc.

Bruce M. Fairbanks, CPA

Consultant, Chief Financial Officer (Retired)

HealthCare Financial Consultants, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Dennis F. Glaser

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Silentium

Jeanine Marie Herzeg

Senior Property Tax Analyst, Administrator

Sarnoff Property Tax

Christopher R. Kelly

Author, Historian

History Invasions, LLC

Dena Lynn Lodato, DVM, MS, DACVS, CCRP, CHT-V

Small Animal Surgeon, Medical Director, Owner

Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation

Paula McDonald

Founder, Managing Director

Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors

Abbas Mohammadi, DDS

President, Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Director

Columbia Dental

Mattielyn B. Williams

Administrative Judge (Retired)

Tennessee Department of State Administrative Procedures Division

December 2025

KayLonni D. Bradley

Director of FSQA

Seaboard Foods

Rita M. Curl-Langager, PhD

Professor Emeritus, Author

Minot State University

Chris Fernandez

Chief Executive Officer

Affordable American Insurance

Joan Ava Gillman

Educator

The Browning School

Howard Walker Mielke, PhD

Adjunct Research Professor

Tulane University School of Medicine

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

