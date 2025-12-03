Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Fourth Quarter of 2025
News provided byMarquis Who's Who
Dec 03, 2025, 16:20 ET
The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 25 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2025:
October 2025
Jessica C. Ashley, MA
Chief Executive Officer, Founder
JC & Ashley Counseling, LLC
Patricia L. Busk, PhD
Professor
University of San Francisco
Austin T. Fragomen, Jr.
Chairman Emeritus, Lawyer
Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP
Mikhail "Misha" A. Gebhardt
Workforce Management Division, FEMA Corps Section
FEMA
Laurel Anne Morton
Retired Educator
Arcadia Unified School District
Andrew Pagsisihan, MBA
Chief Operating Officer
All Care Provider
James H. Philip, MD
Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist, Director of Anesthesia Bioengineering, Brigham & Women's Hospital
President, Med Man Simulations
Kyriacos Chris Skevas, CPA
Owner, Founder
Kyriacos Chris Skevas, CPA PLLC
Jewel Montgomery Smay, MD, MBA
President, Chief Executive Officer
Montgomery Anesthesia Service
Huey P. Soileau
Owner
Soileau's Tire Pros
November 2025
Joseph P. Babits
US Securities Counsel Global (Retired)
Shell USA, Inc.
Solomon Benni
Executive Director
e-Data Experts, Inc.
Bruce M. Fairbanks, CPA
Consultant, Chief Financial Officer (Retired)
HealthCare Financial Consultants, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Dennis F. Glaser
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Silentium
Jeanine Marie Herzeg
Senior Property Tax Analyst, Administrator
Sarnoff Property Tax
Christopher R. Kelly
Author, Historian
History Invasions, LLC
Dena Lynn Lodato, DVM, MS, DACVS, CCRP, CHT-V
Small Animal Surgeon, Medical Director, Owner
Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation
Paula McDonald
Founder, Managing Director
Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors
Abbas Mohammadi, DDS
President, Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Director
Columbia Dental
Mattielyn B. Williams
Administrative Judge (Retired)
Tennessee Department of State Administrative Procedures Division
December 2025
KayLonni D. Bradley
Director of FSQA
Seaboard Foods
Rita M. Curl-Langager, PhD
Professor Emeritus, Author
Minot State University
Chris Fernandez
Chief Executive Officer
Affordable American Insurance
Joan Ava Gillman
Educator
The Browning School
Howard Walker Mielke, PhD
Adjunct Research Professor
Tulane University School of Medicine
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
SOURCE Marquis Who's Who
