Marriage, Detours, and 120 Countries Later: Why Travel Is No Vacation

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years of traveling the world together, husband-and-wife team Ann Craig-Cinnamon and John Cinnamon are set to release their highly anticipated travel memoir, Travel Is No Vacation: A Love Story, on February 5, 2026. Alternating between Ann and John's perspectives, the book offers a candid, witty, and heartfelt look at what it means to share both a life—and a suitcase—while traveling the world's most extraordinary places.

Ann and John are life partners and creative collaborators with decades-long careers spanning broadcasting, entrepreneurship, filmmaking, and storytelling. After co-hosting radio shows and Ann's 2019 induction into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, they launched multiple ventures and now run a thriving travel business. Driven by their passion for exploration, they've journeyed to over 120 countries across all seven continents and all 50 U.S. states, collecting rich stories about the remarkable people they've encountered along the way.

Travel Is No Vacation is refreshingly candid, going beyond curated itineraries and social media. "People are people," Ann and John remind readers as they share stories of connection, mishaps, and growth, showing how embracing discomfort and conversation deepens understanding, shared humanity, and personal growth. Unlike many travel narratives, Travel Is No Vacation is rooted in real experience. Ann and John aren't influencers chasing likes—they're seasoned explorers who immerse themselves in cultures with curiosity and respect, making them authentic, insightful voices in today's travel landscape.

Beyond their writing, Ann and John are accomplished documentary filmmakers. Their film, Journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway, was broadcast on PBS stations nationwide. Ann is also the author of the memoir Walking Naked in Tehran, chronicling her experiences living in Iran during the 1970s. Together, they showcase their travel photography across Central Indiana and produce travel video features for nationally syndicated television programs.

At its heart, Travel Is No Vacation: A Love Story is about more than destinations—it celebrates partnership, resilience, humor, and the belief that travel deepens empathy and our shared humanity.

Book Details:

Travel Is No Vacation: A Love Story

By Ann Craig-Cinnamon and John Cinnamon

Release Date: February 5, 2026

Available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

