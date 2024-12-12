Marriott Acquires the Postcard Cabins Brand: A New Chapter for Outdoor Hospitality

Founded in 2015, Postcard Cabins was built with a mission to bring the experience of finding free time in nature to more people—offering a chance to slow down, unplug and embrace the great outdoors with ease and comfort. This innovation sparked a movement: guests have spent over 40 million hours immersed in nature at Postcard Cabins' 1,200+ cabins across 29 Outposts.

With more than 600 wedding proposals, close to 100,000 dog stays and more than 2.4 million guests and counting, Postcard Cabins represents more than accommodations—it has become synonymous with providing immersive moments in nature.

Recognizing the Rise of Nature-Based Accommodations

Marriott's acquisition of the Postcard Cabins brand signals a deep understanding of the emerging outdoor accommodations sector, a space increasingly sought by travelers eager to trade the pace of an always-on culture for the serenity of nature. In joining Marriott's portfolio, Postcard Cabins will introduce its unique offering to a global audience, leveraging Marriott's resources and its award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel platform, which counts over 219 million members worldwide.

"In joining Marriott, we're excited to bring the Postcard Cabins experience to a global audience seeking exactly what we offer—a place to slow down, disconnect from the everyday and invest in the relationships that matter most. What started a decade ago with a small group of believers in the power of spending free time in nature, has grown into a national movement, which we expect will only gather steam with Marriott's expansive reach," said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Postcard Cabins.

"Marriott has long been committed to offering incredible travel experiences for every trip purpose. As guests are increasingly interested in nature-immersive travel, we are excited to build on the incredible breadth of our portfolio and welcome Postcard Cabins to Marriott Bonvoy as we deliver more accommodations and experiences in awe-inspiring destinations," said Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development of Marriott International.

The Postcard Cabins portfolio is expected to be part of Marriott's planned outdoor-focused collection with expected integration into Marriott's system and platforms, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, in 2025.

A Testament to the Power of Rest and Nature

As more people seek to prioritize wellness and rest, Postcard Cabins provides an opportunity to slow down and invest in the relationships that matter most. Backed by Marriott's global reach, Postcard Cabins will continue its mission of providing transformative, nature-based getaways.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

Postcard Cabins remains committed to being a leader in outdoor hospitality, continuing to make rest not just an option, but a ritual.

With 29 locations within two hours' drive of major U.S. cities, Postcard Cabins offers guests the perfect opportunity to disconnect from daily life and reconnect in nature. Set in expansive private woodlands, each Postcard Cabins Outpost allows guests seeking more free time the space to create meaningful experiences and connections in nature.

