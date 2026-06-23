BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks bring fans closer to unforgettable moments, turning a shared love of music into something truly extraordinary. Starting today, members can unlock access to an exclusive one-night-only performance from breakout British singer-songwriter Myles Smith at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City on August 14.

Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks Bring Fans Together for One Night With Myles Smith

Following the success of last year's One Night With Alex Warren, Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks continue to create once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that connect travelers, coffee and music lovers with the artists and experiences that inspire them. Myles' performance will feature favorite songs like "Stargazing," "Nice To Meet You," along with tracks from his debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. There are multiple ways fans can gain access to this exclusive evening, including the sweepstakes that launches today. More details on how to gain access are included below.

At the event, Myles will take center stage to showcase a Starbucks secret menu drink. Inspired by Myles Smith, in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, the blue coconut shaken espresso (also available in decaf) is dreamy, dynamic, and uplifting. Creamy coconut and full-bodied espresso come together in a cool, smooth crescendo – with a touch of unexpected comfort. Fans can order the secret menu drink in the Starbucks app, from June 23 to July 19.

WAYS TO UNLOCK ACCESS TO ONE NIGHT WITH MYLES SMITH

One Night With Myles Smith Sweepstakes

From June 23 – July 14, eligible fans with linked Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks Rewards accounts can enter the One Night With Myles Smith Sweepstakes. Each of the four grand prize packages will include access to the show for the winner and a guest, a two-night hotel stay at the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, round trip airfare and transportation for two, a $1,000 cash prize, and access to an exclusive meet and greet with Myles Smith. Additionally, there will be fifty packages available for the winner and a guest to attend the show.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments

Beginning July 28, fans can unlock access to One Night With Myles Smith through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the platform that enables members to redeem points for exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

1-Point Drops : Starting July 28, 100 packages for the winning member and a guest, available for just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point will go live at noon EDT.

: Starting July 28, 100 packages for the winning member and a guest, available for just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point will go live at noon EDT. Auction Packages: For those who miss the 1-Point Drop, members can bid points on one of eight exclusive packages for a chance to attend with a guest.

Marriott Bonvoy Week at Starbucks

Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks are making it easier than ever to bring fans closer to the moments and music they love. From July 20-July 26, Marriott Bonvoy members with linked Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks Rewards accounts can earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points when making three qualifying purchases at Starbucks. This seamless connection between everyday routines brings fans one step closer to watching Myles Smith live this summer.

Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks invite fans to learn more about this incredible experience and link their accounts at starbucks.marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences, and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to responsibly sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with a global footprint of more than 41,000 company-operated and licensed coffeehouses and a growing presence in consumer-packaged goods, we are the world's premier purveyor of specialty coffee. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or starbucks.com.

ABOUT MYLES SMITH

BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Myles Smith is one of the UK's most compelling new voices, known for his emotionally direct songwriting and rich vocal delivery. Following the global success of beloved hit songs "Stargazing" and "Nice To Meet You," Myles has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide and become one of the UK's fastest-rising international artists. His debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life., released on June 19, explores emotional chaos, vulnerability and the sense of release that comes with confronting life head-on.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.