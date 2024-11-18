Marriott Bonvoy Announces Unrivaled Cyber Week Sale with a 25% Exclusive In-App Discount for Members Across 7,000 Properties

Members Can Also Pay It Forward, With Marriott Bonvoy Matching Five Points For Every One Point Donated to Supported Charities This Holiday Season

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott Bonvoy is unwrapping the holidays by offering its best Cyber Week Sale deals of all time. With 7,000 participating properties across its portfolio, the sale is the perfect time for members to give the gift of travel.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Beginning November 26 through Travel Tuesday, December 3, Marriott Bonvoy members will receive an exclusive 25% discount when they book the Cyber Week Sale offer in the Marriott Bonvoy app for stays occurring from Sunday, December 1, 2024, through Monday, January 20, 2025, at participating hotels globally. Sign up for free and download the Marriott Bonvoy app to take advantage of the sale. Marriott Bonvoy members who choose to book online will receive 20%1 off their stay. Members can take advantage of benefits like exclusive rates and room upgrades when booking stays and an opportunity to redeem points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments that offer access to concerts, the world's best restaurants, and premier sporting events across the globe, from motorsports to professional football.

There's something for every kind of traveler within Marriott Bonvoy's unparalleled portfolio of luxury, premium, and select service and extended stay brands. Whether members want to book a ski weekend or a warm escape from the winter weather, Marriott Bonvoy hotels participating in the Cyber Week Sale span a variety of destinations, including:

Atlanta Marriott Marquis : Enjoy the best of downtown Atlanta at the iconic 52-story Marriott Marquis . With 1,663 guestrooms all featuring floor to ceiling views of the beautiful skyline, travelers can choose from several varying room types including 94 suites and a number of allergy-friendly Stay Well rooms. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's spa, take a dip in the indoor/outdoor pool, and enjoy delicious bites and handcraft cocktails at the hotel's dining outlets.





Enjoy the best of downtown at the iconic 52-story . With 1,663 guestrooms all featuring floor to ceiling views of the beautiful skyline, travelers can choose from several varying room types including 94 suites and a number of allergy-friendly Stay Well rooms. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's spa, take a dip in the indoor/outdoor pool, and enjoy delicious bites and handcraft cocktails at the hotel's dining outlets. Delta Hotels, Mont Sainte-Anne, Resort & Convention Center: Travelers can indulge in the exclusive ski-in ski-out experience at Delta Hotels, Mont Sainte-Anne Resort & Convention Centre, the only resort of its kind at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Visitors can carve through the exhilarating ski slopes or opt for the cross-country skiing facilities, among the largest in North America . For the adventurous spirit, doorstep access to snowmobiling and dog sledding awaits. At the end of a long day, guests can savor Nordic cuisine at the hotel's restaurant and bar, Bistro Nordik, featuring fresh, healthy cooking, and unwind at Aqua Nordik Centre.





Travelers can indulge in the exclusive ski-in ski-out experience at Delta Hotels, Mont Sainte-Anne Resort & Convention Centre, the only resort of its kind at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Visitors can carve through the exhilarating ski slopes or opt for the cross-country skiing facilities, among the largest in . For the adventurous spirit, doorstep access to snowmobiling and dog sledding awaits. At the end of a long day, guests can savor Nordic cuisine at the hotel's restaurant and bar, Bistro Nordik, featuring fresh, healthy cooking, and unwind at Aqua Nordik Centre. JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes : Make your Florida escape an extraordinary one at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes . Nestled within a stunning 500-acre oasis, experience numerous luxurious amenities the whole family will enjoy, including the new Grande Lakes Water Park featuring a lazy river, waterslides, restful lagoons, and cabanas. Elsewhere, enjoy the resorts challenging 18-hole golf course, or dine at one of the numerous acclaimed restaurants located within the resort.





Make your escape an extraordinary one at the JW Marriott Orlando, . Nestled within a stunning 500-acre oasis, experience numerous luxurious amenities the whole family will enjoy, including the new featuring a lazy river, waterslides, restful lagoons, and cabanas. Elsewhere, enjoy the resorts challenging 18-hole golf course, or dine at one of the numerous acclaimed restaurants located within the resort. Moxy Halifax Downtown : Moxy Halifax Downtown marks the hotel brand's entry into Canada , introducing guests to the vibrant downtown area of this rapidly growing coastal city with shopping, galleries, parks and attractions all within easy reach. True to the brand, the 160-room hotel offers vibrant communal areas and a stylish design. The property pays homage to industrial Halifax through its design, with elements also referencing its place in Nova Scotia , and social areas add to Halifax's food and drink scene.





Moxy Halifax Downtown marks the hotel brand's entry into , introducing guests to the vibrant downtown area of this rapidly growing coastal city with shopping, galleries, parks and attractions all within easy reach. True to the brand, the 160-room hotel offers vibrant communal areas and a stylish design. The property pays homage to industrial through its design, with elements also referencing its place in , and social areas add to food and drink scene. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: Nestled along the breathtaking shores of Kaanapali Beach, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa infuses the spirit of aloha with meticulously appointed accommodations, a large lagoon-style pool, and a soothing spa. The 23-acre resort boasts stunning views, a variety of water sports and activities, along with an ideal vantage point for whale watching and the sun setting into the Pacific Ocean. Guests can relax at the resort's 142-yard lagoon style pool, taste fresh island cuisine, learn indigenous Hawaiian cultural activities and play at the white sandy beach.

This year, Marriott Bonvoy is once again celebrating the season by participating in Giving Tuesday. Through LoveTravels®, Marriott Bonvoy's platform for amplifying its commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion, social impact, and sustainability, members can donate points they've earned via bookings and other purchases to its philanthropic partners who are taking action to shape a better world. To help members give back in a meaningful way, Marriott Bonvoy has committed to matching five points for every one donated beginning Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, through December 10, 20242.

Members can choose to donate points to any of the philanthropic partners Marriott Bonvoy supports, including: World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which helps to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on earth, World Central Kitchen , which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises, The Arne M. Sorenson Hospitality Fund , which supports Howard University in their effort to build the next generation of hospitality industry leaders, and Matthew Shepard Foundation , whose mission is to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people.

"At Marriott Bonvoy, we know how impactful travel can be in creating connections and memories, and bridging distances between loved ones and friends. Our Cyber Week Sale is the perfect time of year to explore the world's most compelling destinations through our unparalleled portfolio of brands," said Mandy Gill, Vice President of Continent Marketing at Marriott International. "Prioritizing the needs of the planet and the people who call it home is part of our DNA, so we're grateful to once again join forces with our members to give back to the organizations that help us live our values such as World Central Kitchen."

For those looking for other ways to save this holiday season, Marriott Bonvoy Members can also earn double the points on any mattress purchase, including the new Westin Heavenly Bed . Those who purchase a mattress from any of Marriott Bonvoy's 15 branded retail stores will earn 20,000 points redeemable for free nights and travel perks around the globe. Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques offer a selection of home goods ranging from bedding to fragrance, all of which deliver on Marriott Bonvoy's world class hotel experience.

For more information on the Marriott Bonvoy Cyber Week Sale, visit www.marriott.com/offers/last-minute-hotel-deals.mi, and to explore Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and award-winning loyalty program, visit www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi .

1Non-members will receive 15 percent off Cyber Week Sale bookings from November 26-December 3, 2024.

2For Giving Tuesday, from December 3-December 10, 2024, Marriott Bonvoy will match five points for any one point donated to any of the charities listed on giving.marriott.com up to 25 million points. This match of donated points will end when the 25 million points threshold is reached or at 11:59 pm EST December 10, whichever is sooner. If you want to donate points already in your Marriott Bonvoy account, please follow the steps to donate points on Marriott.com [here]. Donations are not tax deductible for Marriott Bonvoy members and are non-refundable and non-cancellable. Marriott Bonvoy cannot direct or otherwise guarantee how the charities will spend the donation. See additional terms and conditions [here].

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

