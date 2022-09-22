Marriott Bonvoy® Introduces New Cobrand Credit Cards From American Express® And Chase Designed For People Who Live to Travel And Want To Earn Points Faster

New and enhanced benefits also announced for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card giving Card Members access to premium travel experiences

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, announces the expansion of its U.S. cobrand credit card portfolio with the introduction of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase. These new cards are designed for consumers seeking to quickly accumulate points toward free stays at more than 8,100 hotels and resorts participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program and includes an extraordinary portfolio of luxury and lifestyle properties, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy™, and more than 70,000 premium rentals on Homes & Villas by Marriott International® around the globe.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase

In addition, Marriott Bonvoy is announcing enhancements to its premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, including Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status (which offers late checkout, a welcome gift of choice upon arrival and more), a $300 annual credit at restaurants worldwide (up to $25/month back) and an annual Free Night Award.

These enhancements follow upgraded benefits introduced earlier this year for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card from Chase and the Marriott Bonvoy Business® Card from American Express.

"We are experiencing a travel renaissance among our Marriott Bonvoy members. The new cards from American Express and Chase will meet the growing desire to earn points as fast as possible – whether members are staying at one of our properties or making everyday purchases – and redeem their points toward free stays," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "Today's announcement tops off a year of enhancing our cobrand card portfolio to provide members a wider assortment of rich credit card options to meet their needs."

"From weekend getaways to trips across the world, customers have told us they want to get to that next trip faster - while enhancing their travel experience along the way," said Jon Gantman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cobrand Product Management at American Express. "With new ways to earn points on everyday purchases, elevated Marriott Bonvoy Elite status and new ways to get to free nights faster, our Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cards can help people get the most out of the Marriott Bonvoy program."

"No matter where or why we travel, experiencing more of the world provides fresh perspectives and has the power to be transformative," said Khary Barnes, Managing Director and General Manager of Marriott Co-Brand Cards at Chase. "Building on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card enhanced benefits announced earlier this year, the addition of the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Card to the Chase Card portfolio provides our card members with additional opportunities to unlock meaningful value and elevate their travel experiences with Marriott Bonvoy."

New Cards for Maximizing Marriott Bonvoy Points

Benefits for the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase include:

6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy

4X Marriott Bonvoy Points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets

in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets 2X Marriott Bonvoy Points on all other eligible purchases

1,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points with each qualifying stay

Complimentary Gold Elite status

A Free Night Award (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points) after making $15,000 in purchases per year. Certain hotels have resort fees.

in purchases per year. Certain hotels have resort fees. 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year toward higher Elite status

Terms and conditions apply. The annual fee for the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase is $250. See rates and fees for the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card here. See rates and fees for the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase here.

In addition to earning points towards free stays, members may also redeem points for exclusive, unrivaled experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ to pursue their passions ranging from culinary, to arts and lifestyleand sports and entertainment.

New eligible Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card Members and Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase members can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after they spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on their Card in the first three months. The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card offer is available through January 11, 2023. The Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase offer is available into January 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about or apply for the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ Card from American Express, please go here. To learn more about or apply for the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase, please go here.

Enhancements to Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Setting a new standard for luxury travel cobrand credit cards, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card has been refreshed to offer even more benefits. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® now gives Card Members complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, which provides access to hotel lounges, room upgrades and late checkout when available. Existing Card benefits such as a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee and a Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required) continue to give Card Members a premium travel experience.

Benefits:

6X Marriott Bonvoy points on purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, 3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite Status (New)

One Free Night Award each year after Card renewal month that can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Certain hotels have resort fees. (New)

Award each year after Card renewal month that can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Certain hotels have resort fees. (New) Up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (up to $25 back per month) for dining purchases at restaurants worldwide (New)

in statement credits per calendar year (up to back per month) for dining purchases at restaurants worldwide (New) 25 Elite Night Credits each calendar year (New)

Up to a $100 property credit for qualifying charges at The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve or St. Regis brands when you book direct using a special rate for a 2+ night stay

property credit for qualifying charges at The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve or St. Regis brands when you book direct using a special rate for a 2+ night stay New Annual Earned Choice Award: Each calendar year (starting January 2023 ), after making $60K in purchases, Card Members can select an Earned Choice Award benefit

), after making in purchases, Card Members can select an Earned Choice Award benefit Priority Pass Select Membership (enrollment required)

Application fee credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry (which comes with access to TSA PreCheck)

Terms apply. Learn more about the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card here.The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card annual fee will be increasing to $650. For Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® Card Members who opened accounts prior to September 22, 2022, the new annual fee will take effect on those Card Members' annual renewal dates on or after January 1, 2023. See rates and fees here.

To celebrate the enhanced benefits, new Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card Members can earn 150,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after they spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the Card in the first three months. The offer is available through January 11, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

Card members who have The Ritz-Carlton Rewards™ Card from Chase, which is no longer available to new applicants, will receive the new 85K Anniversary Free Night Award. There is no change to The Ritz-Carlton Rewards™ Card annual fee.

Today's news follows announcements earlier this year about enhanced benefits for other cards in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. In February, Marriott Bonvoy and Chase announced updated benefits to the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® credit card enabling greater earning on everyday spending and new ways to achieve Marriott Bonvoy Elite status. In July, Marriott Bonvoy and American Express announced refreshed travel, business, and global dining rewards for new and existing Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express Card Members. The enhanced benefits are also available for the Marriott Bonvoy® Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, which is no longer available to new applicants.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences, including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, visit www.mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to www.chase.com.

